Eco-Friendly Wound Dressing With Banana Fibers Created

Eco-Friendly wound dressing developed by Indian scientists using banana fibres



Vitex-Infused Banana Fiber Patch



The wound dressing material derived from banana fibers offers a sustainable approach to wound care, potentially providing benefits to farmers and reducing environmental impact.

Researchers have engineered an environmentally friendly and cost-effective wound dressing material utilizing banana fibers. (The researchers led by Prof. Devasish Chowdhury and Prof. (Retd) Rajlakshmi Devi used banana pseudostems, which get discarded in abundance post harvest. They ingeniously combinedFurther, the patch was loaded with an extract from the Vitex negundo L. plant, demonstrating the capabilities of plant extract-loaded banana fibre-biopolymer composite patch in vitro drug release and as antibacterial agents.All the materials used in creating this innovative dressing material are natural and locally available, making the manufacturing process simple, cost-effective, and non-toxic, the team said.“This investigation opens the door to a new era in wound healing, offering a low-cost, reliable, and environmentally friendly alternative that holds significant potential in biomedical research,” said Prof. Chowdhury, in a statement.The banana fibre-biopolymer composite dressing could revolutionize wound care with its broad applications and positive impact on health and the environment, said the team in a study, published in theSource-IANS