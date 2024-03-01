Eco-Friendly Wound Dressing With Banana Fibers Created

Researchers have engineered an environmentally friendly and cost-effective wound dressing material utilizing banana fibers. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Eco-Friendly wound dressing developed by Indian scientists using banana fibres
Go to source) The researchers led by Prof. Devasish Chowdhury and Prof. (Retd) Rajlakshmi Devi used banana pseudostems, which get discarded in abundance post harvest. They ingeniously combined the banana fibres with biopolymers like chitosan and guar gum to create a multifunctional patch with excellent mechanical strength and antioxidant properties.
Vitex-Infused Banana Fiber PatchFurther, the patch was loaded with an extract from the Vitex negundo L. plant, demonstrating the capabilities of plant extract-loaded banana fibre-biopolymer composite patch in vitro drug release and as antibacterial agents.
All the materials used in creating this innovative dressing material are natural and locally available, making the manufacturing process simple, cost-effective, and non-toxic, the team said.
The wound dressing material derived from banana fibers offers a sustainable approach to wound care, potentially providing benefits to farmers and reducing environmental impact.
Did You Know?
“This investigation opens the door to a new era in wound healing, offering a low-cost, reliable, and environmentally friendly alternative that holds significant potential in biomedical research,” said Prof. Chowdhury, in a statement.
The banana fibre-biopolymer composite dressing could revolutionize wound care with its broad applications and positive impact on health and the environment, said the team in a study, published in the International Journal of Biological Macromolecules.
