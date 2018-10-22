medindia
Ebola Death Toll in Congo Rises to 200

by Iswarya on  October 22, 2018 at 11:09 AM Tropical Disease News
Ebola outbreak death toll in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has risen to 200, reports the Health Ministry.
According to statistics released by the Ministry on Saturday, of the 200 cases confirmed in Beni and surrounding areas, 117 have died of the virus while 61 others recovered after treatment, Xinhua news agency reported.

The DRC authorities declared the outbreak in North Kivu province on August 1. It was also reported in the northern province of Ituri.

The World Health Organization said the 10th Ebola outbreak in DRC does not currently constitute a public health emergency of international concern.

Source: IANS

