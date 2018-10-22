Regular exercise has shown promise in reducing fatigue in patients with Advanced Lung Cancer; it was even observed that those who did regular easy aerobic and muscle strengthening exercises improved their symptom scores by approximately 10% during chemotherapy.

Exercise can Reduce Fatigue Even in Patients With Advanced Lung Cancer: Study

‘"In the past, we have assumed that only the healthiest and fittest patients with cancer could exercise, but our study has shown this is not true and that those with advanced disease can benefit too. We must now be flexible in the way we offer exercise, so patients can do it wherever they are most comfortable - at home, in a class at the hospital or in a gym," said Wiskemann.’

Over half (54%) of patients with advanced cancer who completed an exercise survey at a cancer center in Queensland, Australia, were unaware of the benefits of exercise and only 22% achieved healthy activity levels, as recommended by the World Health Organisation."Exercise benefits everyone, not just those who are well, and too few people are aware that gentle aerobic exercise and strength training should be as much a part of treating advanced lung cancer as anti-tumor therapy," said Dr. Quan Tran, Medical Oncologist at the Cancer Care Centre, St Stephen's Hospital, Urraween, Australia.Nearly nine out of 10 patients in the survey had advanced lung cancer, and at least six out of 10 respondents said they did not exercise because of fatigue or shortness of breath. Over half named low mood, lack of motivation, pain and side effects of treatment as barriers to exercising. "We need to break down the barriers that are stopping patients from exercising, for example by treating the anemia that may be causing their fatigue," added Tran.The Australian research also showed that. Asked what type of activity programme would be most helpful, respondents voted for education, group exercise classes, and other support at the same place they were receiving their cancer treatment."Patients preferred to get information and support and become more active in a buddy or group programme than through web-based initiatives. They weren't interested in competitions and incentives, but they did feel that being with others in a similar situation would motivate them to overcome their barriers to exercise," Tran explained.In the second study of 227"This is the first time that patients undergoing palliative care for lung cancer have been shown to benefit from exercise.," explained Dr. Joachim Wiskemann, Exercise Physiologist and Sports Psychologist, National Center for Tumor Diseases (NCT) and Heidelberg University Hospital, Heidelberg, Germany.In the study, patients were randomly assigned to 24 weeks of partly-supervised combined resistance and aerobic training, for up to 45 minutes, three times a week, and weekly care management phone calls (CMPC) or CMPC alone.Fatigue scores improved by 10% with combined exercise and CMPC compared to 2% with CMPC alone (p=0.01), functional well-being by 11% vs 3% (p=0.03) and overall physical and functional well-being (Trial Outcome Index) by 8% vs 4% (p=0.04).Wiskemann estimated that. He also stressed the importance of coordinated care with a good commitment from oncologists and cancer nurses and a specific individual responsible for counseling and delivery of tailored exercise programmes for patients.," said Wiskemann.Commenting on the results of the two studies for ESMO, Dr. Martijn Stuiver, Associate Professor of Functional Recovery from Cancer and its Treatment at the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences, the Netherlands, pointed out that"We must now find out which exercise programmes work best for patients with different forms and stages of cancer and how to achieve different outcomes, such as reducing fatigue or improving fitness, so that benefits can be optimized," said Stuiver.He explained that previous exercise studies had shown mixed results for improvement of fatigue in patients with advanced cancer, while most have shown beneficial effects on physical fitness."Scientifically, we need to understand how exercise is having these effects and, clinically, we need to develop ways to triage patients to the type of exercise most likely to help them, based on what they feel will have the greatest impact on their quality of life," added Stuiver.Like Wiskemann, he drew attention to the potential of exercise to enable patients to remain on chemotherapy,"Physical fitness is a key factor in determining whether patients can start treatment and maintain dosing.," he concluded.Source: Eurekalert