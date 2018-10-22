Heart Patients Should Move Around Every 20 Minutes to Live Longer

Font : A- A+



Heart patients are advised to move around every 20 minutes to prolong life, reports a new study.

Heart Patients Should Move Around Every 20 Minutes to Live Longer



Heart patients should engage in light physical activities such as standing up or walking at a casual pace for about seven minutes after every 20 minutes of sitting at a computer or watching television, suggests new research.



‘Heart patients should engage in light physical activities such as standing up or walking at a casual pace for about seven minutes after every 20 minutes to prolong life.’

Read More.. Previous research has shown that being sedentary for long periods could shorten life but taking breaks to move around may counteract the risk, particularly if it means burning more than 770 kcal a day.



This study, presented at the Canadian Cardiovascular Congress (CCC) 2018 in Toronto, investigated how many breaks, and for what duration, are needed to expend 770 kilocalories (kcal).



"Our study shows that heart patients should interrupt sedentary time every 20 minutes with a 7 minute bout of light physical activity," said study author Ailar Ramadi from the University of Alberta, Edmonton, Canada.



"Simple activities such as standing up and walking at a casual pace will expend more than 770 kcal in a day if done with this frequency and duration," Ramadi added.



The study enrolled 132 patients with coronary artery disease. The average age was 63 years, and 77 percent were male.



Participants wore an armband activity monitor for an average of 22 hours a day for five days.



The activity monitor recorded the amount of energy spent during breaks from inactivity, the amount of inactive time, and the number and duration of breaks during each sedentary hour.



"There is a lot of evidence now that sitting for long periods is bad for health," Ramadi said.



"Our study suggests that during each hour of sitting time, heart patients should take three breaks which add up to 21 minutes of light physical activity. This will expend 770 kcal a day, an amount associated with a lower risk of premature death," Ramadi added.



Source: IANS Heart patients should engage in light physical activities such as standing up or walking at a casual pace for about seven minutes after every 20 minutes of sitting at a computer or watching television, suggests new research.Previous research has shown that being sedentary for long periods could shorten life but taking breaks to move around may counteract the risk, particularly if it means burning more than 770 kcal a day.This study, presented at the Canadian Cardiovascular Congress (CCC) 2018 in Toronto, investigated how many breaks, and for what duration, are needed to expend 770 kilocalories (kcal)."Our study shows that heart patients should interrupt sedentary time every 20 minutes with a 7 minute bout of light physical activity," said study author Ailar Ramadi from the University of Alberta, Edmonton, Canada."Simple activities such as standing up and walking at a casual pace will expend more than 770 kcal in a day if done with this frequency and duration," Ramadi added.The study enrolled 132 patients with coronary artery disease. The average age was 63 years, and 77 percent were male.Participants wore an armband activity monitor for an average of 22 hours a day for five days.The activity monitor recorded the amount of energy spent during breaks from inactivity, the amount of inactive time, and the number and duration of breaks during each sedentary hour."There is a lot of evidence now that sitting for long periods is bad for health," Ramadi said."Our study suggests that during each hour of sitting time, heart patients should take three breaks which add up to 21 minutes of light physical activity. This will expend 770 kcal a day, an amount associated with a lower risk of premature death," Ramadi added.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: