Heart Patients Should Move Around Every 20 Minutes to Live Longer

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 22, 2018 at 11:18 AM Heart Disease News
Heart patients are advised to move around every 20 minutes to prolong life, reports a new study.
Heart Patients Should Move Around Every 20 Minutes to Live Longer

Heart patients should engage in light physical activities such as standing up or walking at a casual pace for about seven minutes after every 20 minutes of sitting at a computer or watching television, suggests new research.

Previous research has shown that being sedentary for long periods could shorten life but taking breaks to move around may counteract the risk, particularly if it means burning more than 770 kcal a day.

This study, presented at the Canadian Cardiovascular Congress (CCC) 2018 in Toronto, investigated how many breaks, and for what duration, are needed to expend 770 kilocalories (kcal).

"Our study shows that heart patients should interrupt sedentary time every 20 minutes with a 7 minute bout of light physical activity," said study author Ailar Ramadi from the University of Alberta, Edmonton, Canada.

"Simple activities such as standing up and walking at a casual pace will expend more than 770 kcal in a day if done with this frequency and duration," Ramadi added.

The study enrolled 132 patients with coronary artery disease. The average age was 63 years, and 77 percent were male.

Participants wore an armband activity monitor for an average of 22 hours a day for five days.

The activity monitor recorded the amount of energy spent during breaks from inactivity, the amount of inactive time, and the number and duration of breaks during each sedentary hour.

"There is a lot of evidence now that sitting for long periods is bad for health," Ramadi said.

"Our study suggests that during each hour of sitting time, heart patients should take three breaks which add up to 21 minutes of light physical activity. This will expend 770 kcal a day, an amount associated with a lower risk of premature death," Ramadi added.

Source: IANS

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Five Essential Components of Physical Fitness

Five Essential Components of Physical Fitness

Did you know that physical fitness is more important than maintaining your figure or a six-pack? Read on to know more about the 5 components of fitness.

Sedentary Lifestyle Could Harm Your Health

Sedentary Lifestyle Could Harm Your Health

Sedentary lifestyle is one that has very little or no physical activity at all, whether at work or at home.

How to Stay Active as You Get Older

How to Stay Active as You Get Older

Being physically active with a healthy dose of exercise for senior citizens is one of the ways to be fit, independent and be mentally active.

Moderate to Vigorous Physical Activity Lowers Risk of Death

Moderate to Vigorous Physical Activity Lowers Risk of Death

Higher intensity physical activity can aid in reducing the risk of death in older women. The current guidelines emphasize on moderate-intensity physical activity.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

Tips to Live Longer

Tips to Live Longer

Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer

