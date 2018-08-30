medindia
Eating Late Breakfast, Early Dinner May Help Reduce Body Fat

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 30, 2018 at 5:25 PM
Eating a late breakfast and having an early dinner may help you lose weight, reports a new pilot study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Nutritional Sciences.
Eating Late Breakfast, Early Dinner May Help Reduce Body Fat

The findings showed that people who delayed their breakfast by 90 minutes and had their dinner 90 minutes earlier than usual lost more than twice as much body fat on average.

Further, those who changed their meal times ate less food overall, than those who did not, the researchers said.

"Although this study is small, it has provided us with invaluable insight into how slight alterations to our meal times can have benefits to our bodies," said Jonathan Johnston, from the UK's University of Surrey.

"Reduction in body fat lessens our chances of developing obesity and related diseases, so is vital in improving our overall health," he added.

For the study, the team conducted a 10-week experiment on 'time-restricted feeding' -- a form of intermittent fasting.

Participants were split into two groups - those who were required to delay their breakfast by 90 minutes and have their dinner 90 minutes earlier, and those who ate meals as they would normally (the controls).

Although there was no restriction on what the participants could eat, the team found that 57 percent of participants showed a reduction in food intake either due to reduced appetite, decreased eating opportunities or a cutback in snacking, particularly in the evenings.

However, 57 percent of participants felt they could not have maintained the new meal times beyond the prescribed 10 weeks because of their incompatibility with family and social life.

"Fasting diets are difficult to follow and may not always be compatible with family and social life. We, therefore, need to make sure they are flexible and conducive to real life, as the potential benefits of such diets are clear to see," Johnston noted.

Source: IANS

Related Links

Top Ten Reasons Why You Should Eat Breakfast

Top Ten Reasons Why You Should Eat Breakfast

Side effects of skipping breakfast are inefficient brain and body functioning. This unhealthy habit is linked to fatigue, low work output, metabolic syndrome.

Drinking Milk at Breakfast can Lower Diabetes, Obesity Risk

Drinking Milk at Breakfast can Lower Diabetes, Obesity Risk

Consuming high-protein milk in the morning along with your breakfast cereal can slow digestion, lower blood sugar levels and improves satiety (feeling of fullness) at lunchtime. This dietary strategy can help reduce diabetes and obesity burden.

Skipping Breakfast or Eating Less Damages Heart Health

Skipping Breakfast or Eating Less Damages Heart Health

Missing out on breakfast or just sipping a cup of coffee can injure the vessels in the heart and can disrupt blood flow.

Why Should You Have Dinner Before 9pm?

Why Should You Have Dinner Before 9pm?

Eating earlier in the day may be worth the effort to help prevent weight gain, hormonal markers implicated in heart disease, diabetes.

Body Fat

Body Fat

Our body is composed of water, fat, protein, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals. The fat content in the body is called body fat.

Cholesterol

Cholesterol

Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important for the normal metabolism of the body and is dangerous only if present in excess.

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

A well balanced nutritious diet can help you keep physically fit and mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all round the year.

Liposuction

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.

