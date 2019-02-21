medindia
Eat Blueberries Every Day to Lower Your Blood Pressure

by Adeline Dorcas on  February 21, 2019 at 11:54 AM Diet & Nutrition News
Adding blueberries to your daily diet can help lower blood pressure, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Gerontology Series A.
A new study has found that eating 200g of blueberries every day for a month can lead to an improvement in blood vessel function and a decrease in systolic blood pressure in healthy people.

Researchers from King's College London studied 40 healthy volunteers for one month. They were randomly given either a drink containing 200g of blueberries, or a matched control drink daily.

The team monitored chemicals in volunteers' blood and urine as well as their blood pressure and flow-mediated dilation (FMD) of the brachial artery: a measure of how the artery widens when blood flow increases, which is considered a sensitive biomarker of cardiovascular disease risk.

In a further study, researchers compared the effects of a blueberry drink with those of purified anthocyanins, a type of phytochemical responsible for the blue, red, pink and purple color of some fruits and vegetables such as berries and red grapes. They also compared this with control drinks containing either similar levels of fiber, mineral or vitamins found in blueberries.

They found that:
  • Effects on blood vessel function were seen two hours after consumption of the blueberry drinks and were sustained for one month even after an overnight fast.
  • Over the course of the month, blood pressure was reduced by 5mmHg. This is similar to what is commonly seen in studies using blood pressure lowering medication.
  • The drinks containing purified anthocyanins led to improvements in endothelial function. Endothelial cells act as a barrier between the blood or lymph and the surrounding body tissue, as well as playing key roles in blood clotting and regulating blood pressure.
  • Neither the control drink, the control with fiber or the control with minerals and vitamins had a significant effect on FMD at two and six hours after consumption.

Lead researcher Dr. Ana Rodriguez-Mateos from the Department of Nutritional Sciences at King's College London said: "Although it is best to eat the whole blueberry to get the full benefit, our study finds that the majority of the effects can be explained by anthocyanins.

"If the changes we saw in blood vessel function after eating blueberries every day could be sustained for a person's whole life, it could reduce their risk of developing the cardiovascular disease by up to 20 percent."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

A Cup of Blueberries a Day Helps Reduce Blood Pressure, Arterial Stiffness

Having one cup of blueberries daily could help reduce blood pressure and arterial stiffness, both of which are linked to heart disease.

Red Grapes, Blueberries Boost Immune Function

Resveratrol found in red grapes and a compound called pterostilbene from blueberries stood out in an analysis of 446 compounds for their ability to boost the innate immune system in humans.

Baking Blueberries Changes Their Health Content

For the high polyphenol content, blueberries are called a "superfood", but when served as warm, gooey pie filling or when lending bursts of sweet flavor to a muffin, their "super" health benefits change.

Eat Blueberries to Fight Memory Loss, Aging

Blueberries are rich in anti-oxidants with numerous health benefits including improved vision, memory and reverse ageing.

Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health

Hypertension affects about a billion individuals worldwide and is a silent killer. Medication & lifestyle modification is the cornerstone of an effective antihypertensive treatment.

Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure

Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to lower blood pressure and keep it under control.

Diet and High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.

Low Blood Pressure

If your blood pressure is persistently less than 90/60 mm Hg you are suffering from Low blood pressure or Hypotension.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

