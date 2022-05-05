About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Early Alzheimer’s Detection Test Gets FDA Approval

by Dr Jayashree on May 5, 2022 at 10:49 PM
Font : A-A+

Early Alzheimer’s Detection Test Gets FDA Approval

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the first diagnostic test conducted outside the living body to help diagnose early Alzheimer's disease.

Brand New Lumipulse

Diseases Related to Old Age
Diseases Related to Old Age
 Ageing is referred to the accumulation of changes that brings a person closer to death.
Advertisement


On 4 May, FDA announced it has approved Fujirebio Diagnostic's new application for its Lumipulse G β-Amyloid Ratio (1-42/1-40) test, which is intended for patients ages 55 years and older who have shown cognitive impairment.

The test also received breakthrough device designation, meaning it was able to get through an expedited review process for products with unmet needs.
Watch Out: Being Too Kind May Up Alzheimer
Watch Out: Being Too Kind May Up Alzheimer's Disease in Elderly
 Being too kind is bad for older people's brain health. Kind and more agreeable elderly people are more likely to develop memory-robbing diseases like Alzheimer's disease and dementia, reveals a new study.
Advertisement

"The availability of an in vitro diagnostic test that can potentially eliminate the need for time-consuming and expensive PET scans is great news for individuals and families concerned with the possibility of an Alzheimer's disease diagnosis," said Jeff Shuren, director of the Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH).

With the Lumipulse test, there is a new option that can typically be completed the same day and can give doctors the same information regarding brain amyloid status, without the radiation risk, to help determine if a patient's cognitive impairment is due to Alzheimer's disease.

Be Cautious



FDA cautioned that the test is only meant to be used in conjunction with other clinical information to confirm if a patient has Alzheimer's disease.

They also noted that the test carries a risk of false-positive results that could lead to unnecessary treatments and stress on patients, as well as false-negative results that could delay patient treatment.

There is an unmet need for a reliable and safe test that can accurately identify patients with amyloid plaques consistent with Alzheimer's disease. While amyloid plaques can occur in other diseases, being able to detect the presence of plaque, along with other evaluations, helps the doctor determine the probable cause of the patient's symptoms and findings.

Before today's authorization, doctors used positron emission tomography (PET) scans, a potentially costly and cumbersome option, to detect/visualize amyloid plaques in a patient's brain, often years before clinical symptom onset, to aid in diagnosing Alzheimer's disease.

FDA based its decision to authorize the test based on a clinical study of 292 CSF samples from the Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative sample bank. Samples were tested using the Lumipulse G β-amyloid Ratio (1-42/1-40) and compared to amyloid PET scan results.

Detecting Alzheimer's Gets Easier



According to FDA, 97% of individuals tested with positive Lumipulse G β-amyloid Ratio (1-42/1-40) positive also had amyloid plaques by PET scan and 84% of individuals with negative results had a negative amyloid PET scan.

FDA's decision to authorize the Lumipulse test comes almost one year after the agency's controversial approval of Biogen's Alzheimer's disease therapy Aduhelm (aducanumab) based on a reduction in brain amyloid plaque.

Aducanumab was approved based on the results from two Phase 3 clinical trials of patients with early Alzheimer's, though both trials were stopped in March 2019 due to apparent futility by a data safety monitoring board.

Independent experts on FDA's Peripheral and Central Nervous System (PCNS) Drugs advisory committee voted against the drug's approval because it had no proven efficacy.

At the time, the agency decided to grant the drug accelerated approval based on the surrogate endpoint due to the potential that a reduction in amyloid plaque will result in a reduction in Alzheimer's disease. They hope this new diagnostic test is another jewel in the crown of Alzheimer's disease research.



Source: Medindia
How Music Helps People With Alzheimer’s Disease?
How Music Helps People With Alzheimer’s Disease?
 Personally meaningful music is an alternative route for communicating with patients who have Alzheimer's disease. Music activates regions of the brain spared by Alzheimer's disease, found study.
Advertisement

Modified Atkins Diet: All You Need to Know
Modified Atkins Diet: All You Need to Know
 Modified Atkins diet designed for weight loss and to treat seizures is high in fat and low in carbohydrates. Discover how this diet is different from the ketogenic diet.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Hand Hygiene Day 2022:
World Hand Hygiene Day 2022: "Unite For Safety - Clean Your Hands"
Media Violence and its Effect on a Child's Mental Health
Media Violence and its Effect on a Child's Mental Health
Did the Origin of Life on Earth Come from Outer Space?
Did the Origin of Life on Earth Come from Outer Space?
View all
Recommended Reading
Testicle Pain - Symptom EvaluationTesticle Pain - Symptom Evaluation
Torsion TestisTorsion Testis
Undescended TesticlesUndescended Testicles
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Undescended Testicles Varicocele Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation Torsion Testis Orchidectomy 

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Hospital How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Drug - Food Interactions A-Z Drug Brands in India Blood Pressure Calculator Accident and Trauma Care Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Post-Nasal Drip Noscaphene (Noscapine) Indian Medical Journals

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close