Becoming a Healthy Mom Prevents Diabetes During Pregnancy

by Dr Jayashree on May 5, 2022 at 10:43 PM
Becoming a Healthy Mom Prevents Diabetes During Pregnancy

The effects of lifestyle intervention on the prevention of diabetes during pregnancy (gestational diabetes) in women at high risk were investigated in a study conducted at the University of Helsinki. The findings are published in the journal Diabetologia.

Diabetes And Pregnancy

Gestational diabetes
Gestational diabetes
 The condition is not caused by a lack of insulin, but by the action of hormones produced during pregnancy that blocks the action of insulin.
Gestational diabetes is the most common health-related challenge during pregnancy. In recent times, every fifth expectant mother in Finland is diagnosed with it. Gestational diabetes has a significant impact on the health of both the mother and the child, both during pregnancy and after delivery.

To find effective ways of tackling gestational diabetes, a new Finnish Gestational Diabetes Prevention Study was conducted. The participants invited to the intervention study were women with a high risk of diabetes planning pregnancy or already in early pregnancy who were obese (BMI > 30 kg/m2) or who had a history of gestational diabetes.
Can Healthy Diet Reduce Gestational Diabetes Risk?
Can Healthy Diet Reduce Gestational Diabetes Risk?
Pregnant women consuming vegetables, fruits, berries, and wholegrain products during early pregnancy are at lower the risk of developing gestational diabetes.
A total of 724 women were randomized to a control group or to undergo intensified physical exercise and dietary interventions three times during pregnancy and three times in the first year after delivery.

The dietary advice adhered to Nordic dietary guidelines, while a total of 150 minutes of moderately intensive physical activity was recommended per week.

In this study, a polygenic risk score (PRS) describing the genetic risk of diabetes was calculated using gene variants known to increase the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Targeted Measures Produce Better Results



The risk score for type 2 diabetes was associated with elevated glucose levels in mid-and late pregnancy as well as one year after delivery.

"Gestational diabetes, as well as prediabetes and diabetes one year after delivery, we're also more common among those with higher scores," says Emilia Huvinen, a specialist in obstetrics and gynecology.

The study also discovered that genetic risk also affected the link between lifestyle counseling and gestational diabetes as well as diabetes.

According to the researchers, genetic-risk scoring would make it possible to identify the expectant mothers most at risk as well as to direct resources and the most effective preventive measures specifically to them. This would be of great importance in terms of both limited societal resources and the health of these mothers and their children.

At the same time, it is also important to realize that, in the case of diabetes, our genetic background does not determine our future. With the help of a healthy lifestyle, you can reverse the effect of high genetic diabetes risk.



Source: Medindia
Lifestyle Changes can Prevent Gestational Diabetes: Interview With Gynecologist of Apollo Cradle
Lifestyle Changes can Prevent Gestational Diabetes: Interview With Gynecologist of Apollo Cradle
 Gestational Diabetes (GD) is linked with delivery of pre mature babies. Dr. Vimee Bindra reveals how lifestyle changes can help pregnant women combat the condition.
Heart Disease Risk Starts in the Womb: Here's How
Heart Disease Risk Starts in the Womb: Here's How
 Heart disease risk begins from the fetal development stage within the womb, reveals a new study. Babies born to mothers having complications during pregnancy are at a higher risk of developing heart disease later in life.
What's New on Medindia
World Hand Hygiene Day 2022:
World Hand Hygiene Day 2022: "Unite For Safety - Clean Your Hands"
Media Violence and its Effect on a Child's Mental Health
Media Violence and its Effect on a Child's Mental Health
Did the Origin of Life on Earth Come from Outer Space?
Did the Origin of Life on Earth Come from Outer Space?
