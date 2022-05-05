Becoming a Healthy Mom Prevents Diabetes During Pregnancy

Advertisement

Targeted Measures Produce Better Results

To find effective ways of tackling gestational diabetes, a new Finnish Gestational Diabetes Prevention Study was conducted. The participants invited to the intervention study were women with a high risk of diabetes planning pregnancy or already in early pregnancy who were obese (BMI > 30 kg/m2) or who had a history of gestational diabetes.A total of 724 women were randomized to a control group or to undergo intensified physical exercise and dietary interventions three times during pregnancy and three times in the first year after delivery.The dietary advice adhered to Nordic dietary guidelines, while a total of 150 minutes of moderately intensive physical activity was recommended per week.In this study, a polygenic risk score (PRS) describing the genetic risk of diabetes was calculated using gene variants known to increase the risk of type 2 diabetes.The risk score for type 2 diabetes was associated with elevated glucose levels in mid-and late pregnancy as well as one year after delivery.," says Emilia Huvinen, a specialist in obstetrics and gynecology.The study also discovered thatAccording to the researchers, genetic-risk scoring would make it possible to identify the expectant mothers most at risk as well as to direct resources and the most effective preventive measures specifically to them. This would be of great importance in terms of both limited societal resources and the health of these mothers and their children.At the same time, it is also important to realize that, in the case of diabetes, our genetic background does not determine our future. With the help of a healthy lifestyle, you can reverse the effect of high genetic diabetes risk.Source: Medindia