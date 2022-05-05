Becoming a Healthy Mom Prevents Diabetes During Pregnancy

The effects of lifestyle intervention on the prevention of diabetes during pregnancy (gestational diabetes) in women at high risk were investigated in a study conducted at the University of Helsinki. The findings are published in the journal Diabetologia.
Diabetes And Pregnancy
Gestational diabetes is the most common health-related challenge during pregnancy. In recent times, every fifth expectant mother in Finland is diagnosed with it. Gestational diabetes has a significant impact on the health of both the mother and the child, both during pregnancy and after delivery.
A total of 724 women were randomized to a control group or to undergo intensified physical exercise and dietary interventions three times during pregnancy and three times in the first year after delivery.
The dietary advice adhered to Nordic dietary guidelines, while a total of 150 minutes of moderately intensive physical activity was recommended per week.
In this study, a polygenic risk score (PRS) describing the genetic risk of diabetes was calculated using gene variants known to increase the risk of type 2 diabetes.
Targeted Measures Produce Better Results
The risk score for type 2 diabetes was associated with elevated glucose levels in mid-and late pregnancy as well as one year after delivery.
"Gestational diabetes, as well as prediabetes and diabetes one year after delivery, we're also more common among those with higher scores," says Emilia Huvinen, a specialist in obstetrics and gynecology.
The study also discovered that genetic risk also affected the link between lifestyle counseling and gestational diabetes as well as diabetes.
According to the researchers, genetic-risk scoring would make it possible to identify the expectant mothers most at risk as well as to direct resources and the most effective preventive measures specifically to them. This would be of great importance in terms of both limited societal resources and the health of these mothers and their children.
At the same time, it is also important to realize that, in the case of diabetes, our genetic background does not determine our future. With the help of a healthy lifestyle, you can reverse the effect of high genetic diabetes risk.
