3D Printed Gloves For Rehabilitating Stroke Patients Developed

by Colleen Fleiss on May 5, 2022 at 11:51 PM
3D Printed Gloves For Rehabilitating Stroke Patients Developed

For rehabilitation of stroke victims and patients requiring physiotherapy, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) researchers have developed a soft, wearable device that influences the fundamental properties of light to sense a patient's limb or finger movements.

While physiotherapy is one of the few treatments available for rehabilitating victims of stroke - India's third leading cause of death and the sixth leading cause of disability - and patients with physical injuries, it can take days to months depending on the severity of the disability, making it challenging for patients as well as their attendants, the IISc statement said.

Stroke
Stroke
 Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.
Another challenge is that physiotherapy often requires daily hospital visits. Home visits by professionals or sophisticated devices to monitor patients remotely, although ideal, are not readily available and are expensive.

Customized Wearable For Rehabilitating Stroke Patients

To address these challenges, the IISc team has developed a mechanism by which customisable wearables like hand gloves can be designed, 3D printed, and controlled remotely.
New Virtual Stroke Rehabilitation Method
New Virtual Stroke Rehabilitation Method
 Researchers found that game-based therapy led improves stroke rehabilitation outcomes.
"The idea behind the device is that you wear something like a glove, the physiotherapist controls the device from a remote location through the internet, and makes your hands and fingers move," said Aveek Bid, Associate Professor at the Department of Physics, whose team has developed the device.

The device can sense various hand and finger movements, and precisely detect parameters like pressure, bending angle and shape.

"We wanted to develop something affordable, and available to a person at all times at their convenience. The product should be easy to use and must provide feedback," Bid said, adding that quantifiable feedback - for example, the units of pressure applied while squeezing a ball or the degree of bending of a leg with a knee injury - is crucial for doctors to monitor the patient, even remotely. Such feedback can also motivate patients to perform better in every consecutive session.

The technology that drives the device is based on the fundamental properties of light. A light source is placed at one end of a transparent rubbery material, and the other end has a light detector. Any movement in the finger or arm of the patient causes the flexible material to deform, which alters the path of light, and thereby its properties. The device translates this change in light properties to a quantifiable unit. Since light travels across the entire length of the device, movement along any part of the patient's finger or arm can be accurately measured.

The device is highly sensitive - enough to respond to the touch of a butterfly, says team member Abhijit Chandra Roy, DST-Inspire Faculty at the Department of Physics and the brains behind the project.

In addition, while existing devices can only detect the bending of a finger, the new device can even measure the degree of bending at every joint of the finger, he said.

For their device, the researchers used a silicon-based polymer material that is transparent (facilitating manipulation of light), soft (for comfort and repeated use), and most importantly, 3D printed; it can therefore be customised to fit each patient's arm and fingers. The device can also capture and store data, and transmit it over the internet, facilitating remote monitoring by clinicians or physiotherapists.

The researchers say that the device has been tested for stability for over 10 months, and no loss of sensitivity or accuracy was found. Bid adds that the device has been entirely designed and manufactured in India, and is expected to cost less than Rs 1,000. A patent has been filed for the device and the researchers hope to launch it in the market soon. The approach can also be extended to applications like augmented reality and real-time, the IISc release stated.

Source: IANS
Optimal Window for Stroke Rehabilitation
Optimal Window for Stroke Rehabilitation
Optimal timing and intensity for arm and hand rehabilitation have been revealed by a first stroke study.
Quiz on Stroke
Quiz on Stroke
 Stroke is the third leading cause of death world over. Besides, it also disables the affected people, making them completely dependent on caregivers for their daily needs. Lifestyle greatly affects the chances of developing a stroke. Thus, the incidence of stroke can be brought down to a great extent by leading a healthy lifestyle. Here is a quiz that tests if you know enough about this disabling
