E-Scooter Injuries on the Rise in Children

Compared to 2011, the rate of hospital admittance due to e-scooter injuries has surged. In 2020, 1 out of every 8 required admittance into a hospital for care.



According to a new research abstract presented during the 2022 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference and Exhibition, e-scooter injuries are becoming more common and increasingly severe.

E-scooter Injury Rates are Worse

"Our study has characterized the spectrum of injuries that occur in children, which helps emergency room doctors prepare for taking care of them and helps parents and families to practice better safety," Hayward added.