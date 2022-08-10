About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
COVID-19 Rage in New Zealand

by Colleen Fleiss on October 8, 2022 at 11:54 PM
COVID-19 Rage in New Zealand

Before the end of the year New Zealand could be hit by another COVID-19 wave, revealed experts.

Prof. Michael Plank of the University of Canterbury called on Kiwis to get boosted if they haven't been, according to a report in the New Zealand Herald on Tuesday.

COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase

COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase


Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
COVID Pandemic in New Zealand

Factors such as waning immunity and new Omicron sub-variants BQ.1.1, a BA.5 descendant, and another sub-type, BA.2.75.2, have been combined to contribute to the forming of another wave in the future, he said.

New Zealand recorded 9,975 new community cases of COVID-19 and 33 more deaths from the pandemic last week, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.
COVID-19 Immunity Increases by Breakthrough Infections, Booster Doses

COVID-19 Immunity Increases by Breakthrough Infections, Booster Doses


Booster shots and breakthrough infections following immunization, offer significant pandemic-breaking protection against COVID-19.
On average, new cases per day reached 1,422 over the last week. The country has seen the number of daily cases going down steadily from over 10,000 cases nationwide in early July.

"So whatever happens in the Northern Hemisphere, I'd expect something similar to happen here - maybe in a matter of weeks," said Plank, quoted by the New Zealand Herald.

He noted that many New Zealanders were no longer masking up and the border already opened up last month.

Source: IANS
Omega-3 Fatty Acids - a Cost-Effective Treatment for COVID-19

Omega-3 Fatty Acids - a Cost-Effective Treatment for COVID-19


Omega-3 fatty acids improve the immune system's capacity to combat the COVID-19 virus.
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)


Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to spike up with the "second wave" of COVID-19. With spiking effects of the second wave of follow COVID-appropriate safety practices like wearing
World Mental Health Day 2022 -
World Mental Health Day 2022 - "Making Mental Health Global Priority"
World Sight Day 2022: Love Your Eyes
World Sight Day 2022: Love Your Eyes
Know More About Mitochondria
Know More About Mitochondria
