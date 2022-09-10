New Conquest in Opioid Receptor Research

In animals, shorter daylight hours impact the opioid receptor signalling in the brown fat.



When the season turns darker and colder, animals' brown fat starts to grow. The tissue produces heat efficiently and rapidly, and regulates appetite. Brown fat is also present in people.

Opioid Receptor Activity of Brown Fat

"In the study, we observed that the number of mu-opioid receptors in brown fat was dependent on the length of daylight the rat was exposed to. This complements our previous findings that day length modulates opioid receptor levels in the brain emotional circuits in humans and rats," says Senior Researcher Lihua Sun from the Turku PET Centre of the University of Turku.