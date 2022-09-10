About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
New Conquest in Opioid Receptor Research

by Colleen Fleiss on October 9, 2022 at 8:22 PM
In animals, shorter daylight hours impact the opioid receptor signalling in the brown fat.

When the season turns darker and colder, animals' brown fat starts to grow. The tissue produces heat efficiently and rapidly, and regulates appetite. Brown fat is also present in people.

Opioid Receptor Activity of Brown Fat

"In the study, we observed that the number of mu-opioid receptors in brown fat was dependent on the length of daylight the rat was exposed to. This complements our previous findings that day length modulates opioid receptor levels in the brain emotional circuits in humans and rats," says Senior Researcher Lihua Sun from the Turku PET Centre of the University of Turku.

Brown Fat to Fight Flab

Brown Fat to Fight Flab


Around 50 grams of white fat stores 300 kilocalories. In contrast the same amount of brown fat burns 300 kilocalories a day. Such is the magic of this good fat.
Professor Anne Roivainen from the Turku PET Centre tells that this is the first time mu-opioid receptor levels have been assessed in peripheral regions using positron emission tomography (PET) imaging.

"The finding highlights that mu-opioid receptors affect the seasonality of brown fat activity. Future studies should further investigate whether mu-opioid receptors in brown fat are directly related to tissue energy consumption", says Roivainen.
Seasonal Affective Disorder

Seasonal Affective Disorder


Seasonal Affective Disorder is a type of clinical depression that is triggered only at particular time of the year; it occurs and remits with changes in seasons.
Opioid receptors are parts of the cell through which the opioid hormones can impact the cell. An example of such hormones is endorphin, which promotes pleasure and relieves pain in the body.

Seasonal Affective Disorder and Opioid Receptors

Consequently, the functions of opioid receptors in the brain have a central role in both pain and mood and emotions. Abnormalities of receptor function have been linked to psychiatric disorders such as depression and anxiety and eating disorders. Opioid receptor levels may also be important for the seasonal affective changes such as seasonal affective disorder. Its symptoms include winter blue and overeating.

According to Roivainen and Sun, whether the seasonal variations in mu-opioid receptor levels in the brain and brown fat are underlying the seasonal affective changes still requires more scientific evidence.

The research results have been published in European Journal of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging.

Source: Eurekalert
Brain Depression - Animation

Brain Depression - Animation


Interactive section of Medindia provides information about chemistry of Brain depression
Do You Know Your Brain? Test Your Knowledge About Your Brain

Do You Know Your Brain? Test Your Knowledge About Your Brain


Introduction The brain is the most complex organ that controls all the functions in the human body. It controls memory, speech, emotions, thinking, and learning. The brain is made up of billions of neurons and it is protected by the cranium (skull) . The quiz on the brain can be used for children from 9 to 15 years. There are 15 questions in this quiz on the brain that
News Category
