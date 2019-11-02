medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

E-cigarettes May Help You Quit Smoking

by Adeline Dorcas on  February 11, 2019 at 11:52 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Smokers who switch to e-cigarettes or electronic cigarettes, otherwise called vaping are more likely to quit smoking, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
E-cigarettes May Help You Quit Smoking
E-cigarettes May Help You Quit Smoking

If you are thinking of quitting smoking, electronic cigarettes, commonly known as e-cigarettes, stand a better chance of helping you achieve your goal than nicotine replacement treatments, such as patches and gum, show results of a major clinical trial.

E-cigarettes are almost twice as effective as nicotine replacement treatments at helping smokers to quit, according to a study.

The trial, which involved almost 900 smokers who also received additional behavioral support, found that 18 percent of e-cigarette users were smoke-free after a year, compared to 9.9 percent of participants who were using other nicotine replacement therapies.

"This is the first trial to test the efficacy of modern e-cigarettes in helping smokers quit. E-cigarettes were almost twice as effective as the 'gold standard' combination of nicotine replacement products," said lead researcher Peter Hajek, Professor at the Queen Mary University of London.

"Although a large number of smokers report that they have quit smoking successfully with the help of e-cigarettes, health professionals have been reluctant to recommend their use because of the lack of clear evidence from randomized controlled trials. This is now likely to change," Hajek added.

The new study, which was set-up to test the long-term efficacy of newer refillable e-cigarettes compared with a range of nicotine replacement treatments, was conducted among 886 smokers who attended UK National Health Service stop smoking services.

In addition to e-cigarettes being almost twice as effective, the researchers found that e-cigarette participants reported a greater decline in the incidence of a cough and phlegm production after 52 weeks.

But e-cigarette participants reported more throat/mouth irritation (65.4 percent vs. 50.8 percent) and nicotine replacement participants reported more nausea (37.8 percent vs. 31.4 percent), the results showed.

"This is the first study to show the effectiveness of e-cigarettes combined with behavioral support for giving up smoking, and the results are extremely positive," said Sophia Lowes of Britain-based charity Cancer Research UK.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

All You Need to Know About E-cigarettes

E- cigarettes, a new device to counter the disease burden of tobacco smoking.

E-Cigarettes May Help Even Die Hard Smokers Kick the Habit

Switching to vaping or e-cigarettes may help smokers to eventually quit the habit and stay that way longterm according to recent study.

E-cigarettes Not Recommended for Smokers Who wish to Quit the Habit

The anti-tobacco advocacy group, ASH Ireland has advised quitters to instead use nicotine patches or gums instead of e-cigarettes.

E-cigarette May Help to Quit Smoking With Minimal Side Effects, Suggest Studies

Researchers suggest that electronic cigarettes could help smokers to successfully stop the habit with minimal short-term side effects.

Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking

Smoking is injurious to health, but it sure is a tough addiction to stop. Cure yourself with the power of antioxidants to eliminate health risks such as lung cancer and dental problems.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

COPD includes respiratory tract disorders that cause obstruction to airflow. These are chronic bronchitis, emphysema and small airway disease.

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.

Health Hazards of Smoking

Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.

Leriche Syndrome

A patient with Leriche syndrome suffers from claudication symptoms, impotence and decreased pulses in the lower limbs.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

Smoking And Tobacco

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco

More News on:

Health Hazards of Smoking Smoking And Cancer Smoking And Tobacco Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Smoking Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Leriche Syndrome Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking 

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence

Health Benefits of Gelatin

Ten Essential Stretches for Runners
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive