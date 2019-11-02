medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Smoking in Cars with Kids Will be Banned in New Zealand

by Adeline Dorcas on  February 11, 2019 at 12:44 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The New Zealand government has announced that it will ban smoking in cars with children.
Smoking in Cars with Kids Will be Banned in New Zealand
Smoking in Cars with Kids Will be Banned in New Zealand

Once the legislation is approved by Parliament, the police will be able to give people warnings or issue a fine of 50 New Zealand dollars ($33) to smokers including those who vape, reports Xinhua news agency.

Associate Minister of Health Jenny Salesa said the amendment is expected to take effect by the end of this year.

Children exposed to second-hand smoke are at higher risk of various diseases such as pneumonia and chest infections. The risk of asthma attacks is also high for such kids.

Therefore, this law can protect children and young people from the dangers of secondhand smoke.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.

Smoking In Car With Below 18-Years-Old Will Be Banned In The UK From October 1

The law is applicable only for private vehicles that is enclosed wholly or partly by a roof and does not apply to a convertible car with the roof down completely.

Bill To Ban Smoking In Car With Children Passes First Stage In Scottish Parliament

The bill has been backed in principle by the Scottish Government and Scottish Labor and health charities to protect children from the effects of second-hand smoke.

Health Hazards of Smoking

Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

COPD includes respiratory tract disorders that cause obstruction to airflow. These are chronic bronchitis, emphysema and small airway disease.

Leriche Syndrome

A patient with Leriche syndrome suffers from claudication symptoms, impotence and decreased pulses in the lower limbs.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

Smoking And Tobacco

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco

More News on:

Health Hazards of Smoking Smoking And Cancer Smoking And Tobacco Height and Weight-Kids Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Smoking Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Leriche Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence

Health Benefits of Gelatin

Ten Essential Stretches for Runners
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive