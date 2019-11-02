Smoking in Cars with Kids Will be Banned in New Zealand

The New Zealand government has announced that it will ban smoking in cars with children.
Once the legislation is approved by Parliament, the police will be able to give people warnings or issue a fine of 50 New Zealand dollars ($33) to smokers including those who vape, reports Xinhua news agency.
‘Second-hand smoke in cars could expose kids to a whole lot of diseases such as pneumonia, meningitis, cancer, bronchitis and chest infections. Hence, The New Zealand government is ready to ban smoking in cars with children.’
Associate Minister of Health Jenny Salesa said the amendment is expected to take effect by the end of this year.
Children exposed to second-hand smoke are at higher risk of various diseases such as pneumonia and chest infections. The risk of asthma attacks is also high for such kids.
Therefore, this law can protect children and young people from the dangers of secondhand smoke.
Source: IANS