E-Cigarettes May Be Contaminated with Harmful Microbial Toxins: Study

Electronic cigarettes, commonly known as e-cigarettes, may contain asthma-causing toxins, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives.

Electronic cigarettes may contain microbial toxins associated with myriad health problems, including asthma, reduced lung function, and inflammation, warns a new study.



‘Popular electronic cigarette (e-cigarette) products are contaminated with dangerous microbial toxins that can trigger asthma and other lung diseases. Therefore, in addition to inhaling harmful chemicals, e-cig users should know the potential consequences of exposure to high levels of bacterial and fungal toxins.’

Read More.. For the study, the researchers from Harvard University examined 75 popular e-cigarette products -- cartridges (single use) and e-liquids (refillable material) -- sold in the US.



The results showed that 27 percent of these products contained traces of endotoxin, a microbial agent found on Gram-negative bacteria, and 81 percent contained traces of glucan, which is found in the cell walls of most fungi.



"Airborne Gram-negative bacterial endotoxin and fungal-derived glucans have been shown to cause acute and chronic respiratory effects in occupational and environmental settings," said senior study author David Christiani, Professor at Harvard University.



"Finding these toxins in e-cigarette products adds to the growing concerns about the potential for adverse respiratory effects in users," Christiani added.



The findings showed that 17 of 75 products (23 percent) contained detectable concentrations of endotoxin and that 61 of 75 products (81 percent) contained detectable concentrations of glucan.



The study also found that endotoxin concentrations were higher in fruit-flavored products, indicating that raw materials used in the production of flavors might be a source of microbial contamination.



The research team noted that the contamination of the products could have occurred at any point during the production of the ingredients or of the finished e-cigarette product.



"In addition to inhaling harmful chemicals, e-cig users could also be exposed to biological contaminants like endotoxin and glucan," said the lead author of the study Mi-Sun Lee.



