medindia

Drugs Used to Treat Eye Diseases may Harm Growing Infants

by Iswarya on  September 14, 2019 at 4:06 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Drugs used for the treatment of retinal diseases are excreted into breast milk, raising potential safety concerns for infant development according to a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Ophthalmology.
Drugs Used to Treat Eye Diseases may Harm Growing Infants
Drugs Used to Treat Eye Diseases may Harm Growing Infants

Ranibizumab and aflibercept are medications used to treat several retinal diseases. They contain an agent called anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF), which blocks the eye's production of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF). VEGF is a protein that stimulates the development of blood vessels but is associated with retinal diseases in high quantities.

Show Full Article


VEGF is present in breast milk and plays an important role in the development of an infant's digestive system. As a result, anti-VEGF drugs in a nursing mother raise concerns about possible adverse events in a developing infant if the drugs were to pass into breast milk and suppress VEGF.

"As retina specialists, we often tell our pregnant or nursing patients that there's a risk of a small amount of these drugs making its way into the breast milk, but we can't be sure," said Dr. Rajeev Muni, co-lead author, a vitreoretinal surgeon at St. Michael's and a project investigator at the hospital's Li Ka Shing Knowledge Institute.

"We don't want these patients to lose their vision so we make a decision, despite limited information."

Hoping to change this, Dr. Muni and Dr. Verena Juncal, co-lead author and a retinal fellow at St. Michael's, measured the concentrations of retinal medications in the breast milk of three lactating patients following injection of anti-VEGF therapy. Each patient represented a different scenario - one continued to breastfeed while receiving therapy, one discontinued breastfeeding, and one never started.

The team found that the drugs were excreted into the breast milk within the first couple days following injection, with a corresponding reduction in VEGF levels.

They also found that the amount of medication detected in the patient who continued to breastfeed was significantly lower than the other two patients, suggesting that the medication was constantly excreted and ingested by the infant.

"These results definitively show us that the drug reaches the breast milk," said Dr. Juncal. "We realize that some readers may question the small sample size, but if the drug reaches the breast milk in three patients, it'll reach in 30 patients because it's the same biological process."

As the first study to evaluate the presence of Health Canada approved anti-VEGF therapy in human breast milk, these results provide a resource for ophthalmologists and retina specialists counselling pregnant and nursing patients.

"I'm comforted knowing that other pregnant or nursing mothers with retinal diseases will have the information needed to make an educated decision about whether to consider nursing while receiving these medications," said Lisa, one of the three study participants, who didn't want to reveal her surname.

Next, the researchers hope to collaborate with a team of paediatricians to find out whether the drug passes from the breast milk through the infant's digestive system and into the blood stream.

"If we can measure the levels of these drugs in the infant's blood, we can figure out the exposure over a long period of time," said Dr. Muni. "That's what's really important here - the possible effect of these drugs on the infant over a long period of time."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Early Trials Suggest Anti-HIV Drug Dapivirine Levels in Breast Milk Safe For Babies

Early phase clinical trials find that levels of dapivirine in breast milk might be safe for breastfed babies and further safety studies are being planned.

Breast Milk can Compliment the Use of Probiotics in Babies

Breast milk can act as complimentary supplement to probiotic treatment in new borns. Combination of both can lead to lasting changes in the gut microbiome.

Delaying a Baby's First Bath Can Increase Breastfeeding Rates

Baby's first bath: Waiting to bathe a healthy newborn for at least 12 hours after birth can promote exclusive breastfeeding, reveals a new study.

Is It 'Safe' to Breastfeed While on Bipolar Medication?

Women taking bipolar medication to treat their bipolar disorder wonder if breastfeeding while on the medication will harm their babies. Until clarity is obtained, the decision to continue/discontinue lithium should be reviewed on a case to case ...

Allergy Eye Drops

Eye allergies are treated with different types of eye drops such as lubricants, antihistamines, NSAIDs and corticosteroids. Eye drops are used to reduce allergies, eye infection and help healing.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Nervous Tic

Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face

Routine Eye Examination

A comprehensive eye exam can take an hour or more, depending on the doctor and the number and complexity of tests required to fully evaluate vision and the health of the patient’s eyes.

More News on:

Drug ToxicityNervous TicEyeVisionLASIK Surgery FactsAllergy Eye DropsDrugs Banned in IndiaRoutine Eye ExaminationQuiz On Eye DonationEye Disorders

What's New on Medindia

Genetic Mechanisms Involved in Vision Decoded: Here's How

Blood Group Diet

Home Dialysis can Improve Quality of Life for Kidney Disease Patients
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive