Women with bipolar disorder taking medications like lithium wonder if breastfeeding while on the medication is safe for their babies. The risk-benefit balance of continuing lithium treatment in breastfeeding women is still being debated and there are no clear answers.

Is It ‘Safe’ to Breastfeed While on Bipolar Medication?

‘Studies on the safety of bipolar medications like lithium in breastfed babies have been few. Although, recent studies suggest it is safe, evidence remains insufficient and in future, better-designed studies are needed to get clear answers. Till such time the risk-benefit balance of continuing lithium should be personalized for each mother and her baby.’

To Continue Or Discontinue Lithium While Breastfeeding?

Women typically suffer from bipolar disorder during their reproductive years and pregnancy and post -delivery period are times when there is a high risk of relapse or worsening of the condition can occur.

Untreated bipolar disorder is linked to unfavorable birth outcomes for both the mother and her baby, such as small babies, preterm birth and increased risk of maternal death due to suicide

The risks of breastfeeding while on lithium remains largely unclear, but the risks of stopping lithium treatment have been studied widely and can cause worsening of the illness in the mother and affect her ability to bond with and take care of her baby

Also for the baby, the benefits of breast milk could outweigh the risk of lithium exposure

More well-designed studies should be done in the future to obtain clearer answers

Until then the safety of continuing lithium in breastfeeding mothers and the potential harmful effects on the baby must be reviewed on a case to case basis

Future Plans

Bipolar Disorder: Is Breast Milk Safe For Babies Whose Mothers Take Lithium - (https://www.eurekalert.org/emb_releases/2019-06/nu-stb060519.php)

Following a recent review of literature by Northwestern University, thefor babies whose mothers are on lithium for bipolar disorder. The review will appear in theFor the review, the study team screened 441 studies for eligibility, reviewed 230 studies that satisfied their eligibility criteria and selected 12 studies, that included a total of 37 patient case studies.Thus,said senior author Dr. Crystal Clark, assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences and obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and a practicing Northwestern Medicine psychiatrist.The study authors also feel that the stigma attached to mental illness perhaps makes physicians reluctant to acknowledge the importance of drug treatment for the overall health and mental well being of mothers with mental illness.In summary, more studies are needed to establish the safety of breast milk in babies whose mothers are taking lithium for bipolar disorder.Clark is planning future studies to examine the amount of lithium in breast milk and how much lithium is actually ingested by babies and the potential effects of lithium on development during childhood.Source: Medindia