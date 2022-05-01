Drug That may Target Aggressive Brain Tumors

Epigenome of aggressive brain tumors like glioblastoma can be modified using a folic acid-like drug when administered alongside the standard therapy as per the results from a phase 1 clinical trial at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, published in Cancer Research Communications.
The drug L-methylfolate was able to reprogram DNA methylome (one aspect of the epigenome where methyl groups are added to DNA) process for the first time within the brain tumors.
The epigenome is a modification of DNA and proteins in a cell that is influenced by the environment and further controls gene expression.
Source: Medindia