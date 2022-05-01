About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Drug That may Target Aggressive Brain Tumors

by Karishma Abhishek on January 5, 2022 at 11:50 PM
Font : A-A+

Drug That may Target Aggressive Brain Tumors

Epigenome of aggressive brain tumors like glioblastoma can be modified using a folic acid-like drug when administered alongside the standard therapy as per the results from a phase 1 clinical trial at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, published in Cancer Research Communications.

The drug L-methylfolate was able to reprogram DNA methylome (one aspect of the epigenome where methyl groups are added to DNA) process for the first time within the brain tumors.

Advertisement


The epigenome is a modification of DNA and proteins in a cell that is influenced by the environment and further controls gene expression.

"This is an important first step in understanding how we can manipulate the epigenome, and hopefully, this study will help design future epigenetic studies in glioblastoma treatment," says Stephen Clark, MD, PhD, a neuro-oncologist at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, assistant professor of Neurology in the division of neuro-oncology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the study's corresponding and lead author.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Is School Closure During the COVID-19 Pandemic Associated Wi...
Maternal Blood Test may Help Rule Out Pregnancy Complication... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Probiotics and Iron Bioavailability
Probiotics and Iron Bioavailability
Make a Healthy Start in 2022 With Achievable New Year's Resolutions
Make a Healthy Start in 2022 With Achievable New Year's Resolutions
Reap the Benefits of Peanuts in Winter
Reap the Benefits of Peanuts in Winter
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Drug Toxicity Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Signature Drug Toxicity Brain Tumors Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Drugs Banned in India Language Areas in The Brain 

Recommended Reading
New Immunotherapy Target for Malignant Brain Tumors
New Immunotherapy Target for Malignant Brain Tumors
A new potential immunotherapy of malignant brain tumors has been uncovered by scientists. The ......
Which Recurrent Brain Tumors Respond To Immunotherapy?
Which Recurrent Brain Tumors Respond To Immunotherapy?
Recurrent glioblastoma tumors with very few mutations respond to immunotherapy better than similar ....
Personalized T Cell Immunotherapy For Pediatric Brain Tumors
Personalized T Cell Immunotherapy For Pediatric Brain Tumors
Treating hard-to-treat pediatric brain tumors with personalized T cell immunotherapy might soon ......
Drugs That Improve Outcomes of Brain Tumors
Drugs That Improve Outcomes of Brain Tumors
Outcomes of central nervous system tumors may be improved with DNA alkylation drugs for adolescents ...
Ataxia
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or ...
Drug Toxicity
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a d...
Drugs Banned in India
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market....
Language Areas in The Brain
Language Areas in The Brain
The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, writte...
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close