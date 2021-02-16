by Colleen Fleiss on  February 16, 2021 at 11:27 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Immunotherapy Target for Malignant Brain Tumors
A new potential immunotherapy of malignant brain tumors has been uncovered by scientists from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Massachusetts General Hospital, and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. The discovery, reported in the journal CELL, emerged from laboratory experiments and has no immediate implications for treating patients.

The scientists said the molecule, called CD161, is an inhibitory receptor that they found on T cells isolated from fresh samples of brain tumors called diffuse gliomas. Gliomas include glioblastoma, the most aggressive and incurable type of brain tumor. The CD161 receptor is activated by a molecule called CLEC2D on tumor cells and immune-suppressing cells in the brain, according to the researchers. Activation of CD161 weakens the T cell response against tumor cells. To determine if blocking the CD161 pathway could restore the T cells' ability to attack the glioma cells, the researchers disabled it in two ways: they knocked out the gene called KLRB1 that codes for CD161, and they used antibodies to block the CD161-CLEC2D pathway. In an animal model of gliomas, this strategy strongly enhanced the killing of tumor cells by T cells, and improved survival of the animals. The researchers were also encouraged because blocking the inhibitory pathway appeared to reduce T-cell exhaustion - a loss of cell-killing function in T cells that has been a been a major hurdle in immunotherapy.


In addition, "we showed that this pathway is also relevant in a number of other major human cancer types," including melanoma, lung, colon, and liver cancer, said Kai Wucherpfennig, MD, PhD, director of the Center for Cancer Immunotherapy Research at Dana-Farber. He is corresponding author of the report along with Mario Suva, MD, PhD, of Massachusetts General Hospital; Aviv Regev, PhD, of the Broad Institute, and David Reardon, MD, clinical director of the Center for Neuro-Oncology at Dana-Farber.

Many cancer patients are now being treated with immunotherapy drugs that disable "immune checkpoints" - molecular brakes exploited by cancer cells to suppress the body's defensive response by T cells against tumors. Disabling these checkpoints unleashes the immune system to attack cancer cells. One of the most frequently targeted checkpoints is PD-1.

However, recent trials of drugs that target PD-1 in glioblastomas have failed to benefit patients. In the current study, the researchers found that fewer T cells from gliomas contained PD-1 than CD161. As a result, they said, "CD161 may represent an attractive target, as it is a cell surface molecule expressed by both CD8 and CD4 T cell subsets [the two types of T cells involved in response against tumor cells] and a larger fraction of T cells express CD161 than the PD-1 protein."

Prior to the current study, the researchers said little was known about the expression of genes and the molecular circuits of immune T cells that infiltrate glioma tumors, but fail to halt their growth. To open a window on these T cell circuits, the investigators took advantage of new technologies for reading out the genetic information in single cells - a method called single-cell RNA-seq.

They applied RNA-seq to glioma-infiltrating T cells from fresh tumor samples from 31 patients and created an "atlas" of pathways that regulate T cell function. In analyzing the RNA-seq data, the researchers identified the CD161 protein, encoded by the KLRB1 gene, as a potential inhibitory receptor. They then used CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing technology to inactivate the KLRB1 gene in T cells and showed that CD161 inhibits the tumor cell-killing function of T cells. "Our comprehensive atlas of T cell expression programs across the major classes of diffuse gliomas thus identifies the CD161-CLEC2D pathway as a potential target for immunotherapy of diffuse gliomas and other human cancers," the authors of the report said.

This strategy was tested in two different animal models created by implanting "gliomaspheres" - 3-dimensional clusters of tumor cells from human patients - into rodents, which developed aggressive tumors that invaded the brain.

The scientists subsequently injected T cells with the KLRB1 gene edited out into the cerebrospinal fluid of some of the animals, and T cells that hadn't had the KLRB1 gene deleted. Transfer of the gene-edited T cells slowed the growth of the tumors and "conferred a significant survival benefit," in both of the animal models of gliomas, the scientists said.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Brain Tumor
Up to date information about brain tumor, the most common solid tumor in children and the third leading cause of death in young adults. It impairs an individuals physical and cognitive abilities.
READ MORE
Quiz on Brain Tumor
Brain tumor is a group of cells with abnormal growth in the brain. A primary brain tumor indicates the tumor that starts in the brain. A secondary tumor originates elsewhere in the body and then spreads to the ...
READ MORE
Brain Tumor May Be Targeted Effectively By A Specific Enzyme
Drug resistance can be averted in a subtype of brain tumors by inhibiting a specific enzyme and its regulating factor
READ MORE
Which Recurrent Brain Tumors Respond To Immunotherapy?
Recurrent glioblastoma tumors with very few mutations respond to immunotherapy better than similar tumors with an abundance of mutations.
READ MORE
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.
READ MORE
Dealing with Pollen Allergy
The plants around you that give you sniffles in your nose at specific time of the year are the source of allergy causing pollens.
READ MORE
Language Areas in The Brain
The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.
READ MORE
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.
READ MORE
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

More News on:

Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentImmunisationBrain TumorsBrainBrain FactsAtaxiaDealing with Pollen AllergyLanguage Areas in The BrainWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)