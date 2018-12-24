With the winter season here, dressing up can be a bit tricky, amp up your winter wear with merino wool.



Ruchika Sachdeva from Bodice, winner of the 2017/18 International Woolmark Prize, shares her way of wearing wool.

Dress Smartly This Chilly Season With Merino Wool

‘In the winters, slightly heavier weight wool skirts and trousers can add some structure to the overall silhouette of your look. ’

"It is always tricky dressing for a festive season with a slight nip in the air. Layering is key to stay warm and pieces in wool form the perfect components for creating a bundled-up look. Jackets and scarves lend a put-together feel to outfits which is ideal for the festive season," she said."To create an outfit that can easily transition from a day to night look - swap a cozy wool sweater with a wool jacket instead and you have a completely new look to step-out at night with a slight chill. Opt for wool enhanced with colours and textures for interesting accessories and layering pieces. Being lightweight, fine and breathable, materials like Merino wool are excellent for this weather."My personal tip would be getting a great Merino wool coat in a neutral shade, which is a good investment and can last more than a lifetime. Tops and inner layers made of wool also work wonders as they trap your body heat, keeping you warm in the chilly weather. Invest in layers that can be styled differently each time to mix and match to create a completely new look," she added.Tina Sutradhar the brain behind Miuniku, regional finalist for the 2018/19 International Woolmark Prize feels that wool is a very versatile fibre."In fact wool and winters are synonymous. Also, because it is a natural fibre, non-allergenic, moisture wicking and anti-static, it really helps during dry winters. All these properties make wool garments long lasting and durable."They can be paired with a fitted turtle neck top or a crisp white shirt. During the winters you can wear your woolens in layers when you are outside and for indoors you can wear a light wool cardigan," she said,"Outerwear like coats and jackets made from wool twills or melton wools not only keep us warm, but also create beautiful proportions and silhouettes visually. Graphic knitted jumpers and patterned shawls in vibrant colors can bring more variety to the winter wardrobe," added Tina.Source: IANS