Sabhya Dutta- Director at Looks Salon lists down some inputs to get the right one.

Simple, Top Tips to be Party Ready

‘The festive season is all about change of routine and food habits. To have fresh, glowing skin through the festive season hydrate well.’

* Get bolder, more defined brows without a product-y look. Inspired by professional brow tinting, these temporary tints deepen the colour of your arches to enhance their shape, with the effects lasting up to a few days.* Full, false lashes on your top lash line invariably make your eyes looks larger and more awake. Keep the rest of your make-up palette neutral for a look that's modern, rather than overdone.* A red lip as the centre-piece of a polished makeup look is classic, but it can also awaken otherwise low-key makeup, like a little smudgy eyeliner.* Smoky eyes are always a favourite, but applying jewel tones like blue, emerald, and indigo bring out your eyes and add the 60's flair to your face.* Colour your lovely locks in Coffee Balayange. We are sure you have already seen balayage on the street, but have you seen the beautiful bean colour spilled in balayage? Get your hair coloured in the same old balayage technique but in strong - dark espresso or soft latte brew shade.* Put some drama into the hairstyle. One way to opt for it is by voluminising your regular braids. It looks more amazing with curly hair.* Deep middle part your hair and you can pull off any silhouette with that. Be it any length, blobs or ultra long locks, deep middle parts can be your next glam look for the season. You can accessorize it with barrettes and pins.Kama Ayurveda in-house Ayurveda doctor Natasha Sharma too, have some inputs to share.* For glowing skin: Our body does react to all these changes in various ways like disturbance in our digestive system, hair fall, dryness of skin etc. It is imperative to cleanse the body, during and post the festive season.* Hydrate well: Water is extremely essential for every cell that makes up our body. It supports body's digestion and eliminates toxins on a daily basis. Skin is the biggest organ of the body and is mostly made up of water which serves to keep skin smooth, elastic and wrinkle free. Drinking plenty of water will naturally flush out toxins, giving you a healthier glow.One must include two cups of Green tea and coconut water in your daily regime. Regular consumption of these will help you in getting glowing and soft skin as it would eradicate toxins from your body replacing it with healthy minerals and vitamins.* Cut your salt and caffeine intake: Most of the festival food is oily, sweet or salty. Excessive salt may cause water retention which may lead to development of bags beneath your eyes. Skin can become dry or oily, as skin overproduces oils to compensate for the dehydration, this can lead to skin breakouts. So one must refrain from adding salt on fruits, salads or curd.Similarly coffee is highly acidic, high doses of acidic caffeine mess with your hormones, namely your stress hormones which control your skin's oil production. On top of that, it can act as a diuretic, dehydrating your skin if you drink too much. Limit your coffee intake to 1 cup a day or leave it in case you have acne prone skin.* Increase your fruit intake: A cup of fruit juice a day is sure to guarantee a clear complexion as fruits hydrate and rejuvenate your skin.* Abhyangam or oil application: Body massage improves circulation of blood and sends the toxins out of the body through various routes like skin, kidney etc. It is nourishing, relieves fatigue, provides stamina, perfect sleep, enhances the complexion and brightens up the skin, promoting longevity.* Use Ayurvedic botanicals for glowing skin: Use ingredients like turmeric, saffron and rose to brighten and tone your skin. Face packs with turmeric and sandalwood will help clarify the skin while bringing out it's natural glow. Serums with Saffron in them will give you radiant, younger looking skin