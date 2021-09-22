Down Syndrome Children Have Less Survival Chance in Leukemia

Advertisement

To account for differences in known risk factors, data from 136 leukemia patients with Down syndrome were matched with those from 407 children who did not have Down syndrome.Their analysis showed thatThe long-term outcome of children with and without Down syndrome differed. Children with Down syndrome had a worse outcome than children without the disability.Children with Down syndrome also were more likely to see their leukemia return within five years of treatment. Researchers believeContinuing research for treatments with fewer side effects such as targeted therapies and forms of immunotherapy can provide better treatment for children with Down syndrome.Source: Medindia