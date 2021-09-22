Down Syndrome Children Have Less Survival Chance in Leukemia

Children with Down syndrome have a lower chance of survival from a particularly high-risk form of leukemia (ALL) than children without the disability, shows new research.
Generally, down syndrome children have a higher risk of developing acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) than children without this disability. But the effect of cancer treatment is still unknown.
In a new study published in the journal The Lancet Haematology, scientists compared the effect of therapy in leukemia patients with and without Down syndrome.
Their analysis showed that the levels of leukemia cells decreased equally well in both groups of children after the first month of treatment.
The long-term outcome of children with and without Down syndrome differed. Children with Down syndrome had a worse outcome than children without the disability.
Children with Down syndrome also were more likely to see their leukemia return within five years of treatment. Researchers believe this difference is due to interaction between the genetic changes in Down syndrome.
Continuing research for treatments with fewer side effects such as targeted therapies and forms of immunotherapy can provide better treatment for children with Down syndrome.
Source: Medindia