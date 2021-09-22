About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
New Secret to Happiness Revealed

by Dr Jayashree on September 22, 2021 at 11:22 PM
Consuming fruit and vegetables along with exercise can aid in increasing happiness level, according to a new study published in the Journal of Happiness Studies.

This study is the first of its kind to unravel the causation of how happiness and the consumption of fruit and vegetables and exercise are related, rather than generalizing a correlation.

Researchers used an instrumental variable approach to filter out any effect from happiness to lifestyle.

This study findings demonstrate that the ability of individuals to delay gratification and apply self-control plays a major role in influencing lifestyle decisions, which in turn has a positive impact on wellbeing.
The study also shows that men appear to exercise more, and women eat more fruit and vegetables.

Lifestyle diseases are a leading cause of ill health and mortality worldwide so these findings can have significant implications for public health policy.

Dr. Gschwandtner, University of Kent's School of Economics said, "Behavioural nudges that help the planning self to reinforce long-term objectives are likely to be especially helpful in maintaining a healthy lifestyle".

There has been a bigger shift in recent years for healthier lifestyle choices. To establish that eating more fruit and vegetables and exercising can increase happiness as well as offer health benefits is a major development.

This may also prove useful for policy campaigns around the environment and sustainability.



Source: Medindia
Sedentary Behavior Precipitates Night-Time Hot Flashes
Gonorrhea
World Alzheimer's Day 2021 - 'Know Dementia, Know Alzheimer's
