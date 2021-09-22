Uncovering New Consequence of Severe COVID-19

Many devastating consequences COVID-19 patients face both during and after hospitalization are being revealed after a year into the pandemic. One such consequence was revealed by a new study published in the journal BMJ Open.
A new study of nearly 150 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic found that 73% had delirium, a serious disturbance in a mental state wherein a patient is confused, agitated, and unable to think clearly.
The study also attempted to identify common threads amongst patients who developed delirium using patient medical records and telephone surveys following hospital discharge for a group of patients hospitalized in the intensive care unit between March and May 2020.
In addition to this, inflammatory markers were also increased in patients with delirium. Confusion and agitation could be a result of inflammation of the brain.
Standard delirium reduction techniques, such as exercises designed to get a patient moving or allowing visitors or objects were also difficult to perform in these patients. Furthermore, there was a correlation between the use of sedatives and delirium occurrence in these patients.
This study findings highlight the importance of vaccination to preventing severe illness and emphasize the focus on long-term neurological complications of COVID-19.
