Uncovering New Consequence of Severe COVID-19

In addition to this, inflammatory markers were also increased in patients with delirium. Confusion and agitation could be a result of inflammation of the brain.Standard delirium reduction techniques, such as exercises designed to get a patient moving or allowing visitors or objects were also difficult to perform in these patients. Furthermore, there was a correlation between the use of sedatives and delirium occurrence in these patients.This study findings highlight the importance of vaccination to preventing severe illness and emphasize the focus on long-term neurological complications of COVID-19.Source: Medindia