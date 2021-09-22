About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
हिन्दी français Español 中文
Medindia

Login Register
Advertisement

Uncovering New Consequence of Severe COVID-19

by Dr Jayashree on September 22, 2021 at 11:35 PM
Font : A-A+

Uncovering New Consequence of Severe COVID-19

Many devastating consequences COVID-19 patients face both during and after hospitalization are being revealed after a year into the pandemic. One such consequence was revealed by a new study published in the journal BMJ Open.

A new study of nearly 150 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic found that 73% had delirium, a serious disturbance in a mental state wherein a patient is confused, agitated, and unable to think clearly.

Advertisement


The study also attempted to identify common threads amongst patients who developed delirium using patient medical records and telephone surveys following hospital discharge for a group of patients hospitalized in the intensive care unit between March and May 2020.

COVID-19 can lead to reduced oxygen to the brain as well as the development of blood clots and stroke, resulting in cognitive impairment.

In addition to this, inflammatory markers were also increased in patients with delirium. Confusion and agitation could be a result of inflammation of the brain.
Advertisement

Standard delirium reduction techniques, such as exercises designed to get a patient moving or allowing visitors or objects were also difficult to perform in these patients. Furthermore, there was a correlation between the use of sedatives and delirium occurrence in these patients.

This study findings highlight the importance of vaccination to preventing severe illness and emphasize the focus on long-term neurological complications of COVID-19.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Down Syndrome Children Have Less Survival Chance in Leukemi...
New Treatment Model for Couples in Distress Introduced >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Sedentary Behavior Precipitates Night-Time Hot Flashes
Sedentary Behavior Precipitates Night-Time Hot Flashes
Gonorrhea
Gonorrhea
World Alzheimer's Day 2021 - 'Know Dementia, Know Alzheimer's
World Alzheimer's Day 2021 - 'Know Dementia, Know Alzheimer's
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression 

Recommended Reading
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips ....
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO ...
Covid Pandemic: How Parents can Help Kids Deal with Back-to-School Anxiety
Covid Pandemic: How Parents can Help Kids Deal with Back-to-School Anxiety
Understanding the role of the covid pandemic on back-to-school anxiety and children''s mental ......
How to Manage Quarantine Weight Gain?
How to Manage Quarantine Weight Gain?
Quarantine weight gain is an issue many are battling today, the causes could be quite a few, but ......
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close