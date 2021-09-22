About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
हिन्दी français Español 中文
Medindia

Login Register
Advertisement

New Treatment Model for Couples in Distress Introduced

by Dr Jayashree on September 22, 2021 at 11:43 PM
Font : A-A+

New Treatment Model for Couples in Distress Introduced

Need Management Therapy (NMT) is a new treatment model introduced by clinical psychologists and relationship health experts to renew lost love in relationships.

Relationship success is not a matter of luck or chance but a product of respect and affection for oneself and one's partner.

Advertisement


Need management therapy gives an innovative, culturally responsive approach to intimate relationships that identify poor individual need management as well as the root of all couple conflicts.

This model operates from the vantage point that most individuals have a difficult time understanding and taking responsibility for their own needs, which renders them incapable of articulating their needs to their partners and leads to disruptive conflicts within the relationship.
Advertisement

It is an easy-to-use model for mental health professionals working with couples to expand their successful framework and help more people foster greater intimacy, growth, and fulfillment within their current or future relationships.

The intimate relationship is unique in a special way that reveals all flaws and deficits as well as personal strengths and values. By taking responsibility for these revelations can help in future growth and maturity.

Need Management Therapy will provide the practical tools needed to resolve relationship problems and reconnect in ways we have never imagined before.

Psychologists believe that anyone involved in an intimate relationship who wants to achieve long-term emotional balance and integration will benefit from knowing about Need Management Therapy.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Uncovering New Consequence of Severe COVID-19
Optimal Window for Stroke Rehabilitation >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Sedentary Behavior Precipitates Night-Time Hot Flashes
Sedentary Behavior Precipitates Night-Time Hot Flashes
Gonorrhea
Gonorrhea
World Alzheimer's Day 2021 - 'Know Dementia, Know Alzheimer's
World Alzheimer's Day 2021 - 'Know Dementia, Know Alzheimer's
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Psychological Defence Mechanisms 

Recommended Reading
Relationship Problems and Top Ways to Solve Them
Relationship Problems and Top Ways to Solve Them
Read on for the different kinds of relationship problems and top tips and advice to help your ......
Divorce: Pros and Cons
Divorce: Pros and Cons
Divorce can be traumatic for children and create a sense of insecurity amongst them. Couples should ...
Understanding the Role of Love in Mental Health
Understanding the Role of Love in Mental Health
Love plays a crucial role in our mental health. Love that comes from a friend, a partner, a ......
Tips to Reduce COVID-19- Induced Relationship Woes
Tips to Reduce COVID-19- Induced Relationship Woes
COVID-19 has imposed restrictions on relationships and stopped couples from connecting physically .....
Psychological Defence Mechanisms
Psychological Defence Mechanisms
Defense mechanisms help with the coping strategy of the human mind to reduce stress and anxiety caus...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close