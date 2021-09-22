New Treatment Model for Couples in Distress Introduced

Need Management Therapy (NMT) is a new treatment model introduced by clinical psychologists and relationship health experts to renew lost love in relationships.
Relationship success is not a matter of luck or chance but a product of respect and affection for oneself and one's partner.
Need management therapy gives an innovative, culturally responsive approach to intimate relationships that identify poor individual need management as well as the root of all couple conflicts.
It is an easy-to-use model for mental health professionals working with couples to expand their successful framework and help more people foster greater intimacy, growth, and fulfillment within their current or future relationships.
The intimate relationship is unique in a special way that reveals all flaws and deficits as well as personal strengths and values. By taking responsibility for these revelations can help in future growth and maturity.
Need Management Therapy will provide the practical tools needed to resolve relationship problems and reconnect in ways we have never imagined before.
Psychologists believe that anyone involved in an intimate relationship who wants to achieve long-term emotional balance and integration will benefit from knowing about Need Management Therapy.
Source: Medindia