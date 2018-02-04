Chemotherapy-associated Neurocognitive Side Effects Found in Leukemia Patients

Childhood Leukemia treatment with methotrexate (a chemotherapy agent ) may increase the long-term risk of problems with attention, organization and related neurocognitive skills later on.

These neurocognitive problems were found to be side effect of methotrexate therapy.

The biomarkers that were identified in methotrexate therapy patients were indicative of injury to neurons, axons and glial cells.

Problems with attention, organization and related neurocognitive skills were found develop in the long run, if the young patients who had Leukemia were treated with methotrexate therapy in childhood, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the journal of