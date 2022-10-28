Don't Skip Breakfast: Let's Eat Healthy in the Morning

Advertisement

Is it Unhealthy to Skip Breakfast?

Studies have also proven that having breakfast reduces the chances of getting Diabetes since it minimizes the insulin spikes in your blood and keeps insulin resistance at bay. On the other hand, missing breakfast habitually can be correlated to developing Type 2 Diabetes caused by persistent insulin resistance. By skipping breakfast, you allow your body's insulin levels to drop and spike again sharply post lunch - the most foolproof way to getting Type 2 Diabetes.If you eat breakfast regularly, you are giving your brain a necessary boost and thus are mentally sharper to those who skip it. You will notice that your short-term memory is enhanced, equipping you with increased concentration and productivity levels.Whenever you skip breakfast, you invariably begin to feel hungry later and be drawn to junk food frequently than you would have if you had eaten a healthy breakfast. This is a direct result of the decision fatigue, comes from being hungry and low on energy. Hence, always eat a hearty breakfast to keep your blood sugar, insulin, and energy levels stable in the best way. Since eating breakfast restores your body's glucose levels, it aids brain constant functioning throughout the day. This way, by making it a habit of eating breakfast on time regularly, you also boost your metabolism in the correct fashion.By having a nutritious breakfast daily, you also tend to meet your body's daily dose of required vital nutrients, vitamins, and minerals as compared to people who tend to skip having breakfast. If you include protein, whole grains, unpolished pulses, low-fat dairy and tons of fresh fruits and vegetables in your breakfast, you are all set for a great day ahead.It is not for nothing that breakfast is considered as most important meal of the day.Anybody who is serious about sustaining good health, maintaining an optimal body weight, keeping most chronic lifestyle diseases at bay must make it a mandatory part of their daily routine to take time out every morning and have a hearty, wholesome breakfast soon after waking up. Skipping it is not an option! (Amarnath Halember, Executive Director and CEO, NextG Apex India Pvt. Ltd.)Source: IANS