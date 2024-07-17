Doing Light Exercise Before Bed can Help You Sleep Better

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Evening regular activity breaks extend subsequent free-living sleep time in healthy adults: a randomized crossover trial



Go to source Trusted Source



‘Want to sleep better? Light exercises before bed can help you catch some extra Zzz’s at night. #Sleep #Exerciseforsleep #BedtimeExercise’

Advertisement

Exercises for Better Sleep

Advertisement

Lack of Sleep Affects Health

Advertisement

Move More to Stay Healthy

Evening regular activity breaks extend subsequent free-living sleep time in healthy adults: a randomized crossover trial - ( https://doi.org/10.1136/bmjsem-2023-001774)

Want to sleep well at night? Short bouts of light exercise before bed can help you get enough sleep, suggests a new study led by the University of Otago researchers.In a world first study, published inand funded by the Health Research Council, participants completed two four-hour evening intervention sessions of prolonged sitting, and sitting interrupted with three-minute activity breaks every half hour ().The researchers found that after the participants completed the activity breaks intervention they slept for 30 minutes longer.Lead author Jennifer Gale, PhD candidate in the Department of Human Nutrition, says sitting for long periods is associated with an increased risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease and death.“We know that for many of us, our longest period of uninterrupted sitting happens at home in the evening. In our previous studies we have found that getting up and doing 2-3 minutes of exercise every 30 minutes reduces the amount of sugar and fat in your blood stream after a meal.“However, many sleep guidelines tell us we shouldn’t do longer bouts or higher intensity exercise in the hours before sleep, so we wanted to know what would happen if you did very short bouts of light intensity activity repeatedly throughout the evening,” she says.Primary investigator Dr. Meredith Peddie, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Human Nutrition, says the exercise intervention involved three exercises –“These simple, bodyweight exercises were chosen because they don’t require equipment, or a lot of space and you can do them without interrupting the TV show you are watching.“From what we know from other studies, you could probably get a similar effect if you walked around your house, marched on the spot, or even danced in your living room –,” she says.The fact this exercise resulted in longer sleep is important because insufficient sleep can negatively affect diet and has been associated with heart disease and type 2 diabetes.“We know higher levels of physical activity during the day promotes better sleep, but current sleep recommendations discourage high-intensity exercise before bed because it can increase body temperature and heart rate resulting in poor sleep quality.“It might be time to review these guidelines as our study has shown,” Dr. Peddie says.Source-Eurekalert