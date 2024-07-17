Donation from WHO to Malawi: Medical Supplies Worth $9 Million

The government of Malawi has received a donation of various medical supplies, including drugs, valued at $9 million, from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to aid the country's public hospitals. During the presentation of the donation in Lilongwe on Friday, Neema Kimambo, the WHO country representative, conveyed her organization's commitment to ensuring well-equipped public hospitals in Malawi and improved access to healthcare services for the people, as reported by Xinhua news agency.
Kimambo also stated that the WHO will continue to offer support to the Malawian government by supplying a range of resources to address the needs of Malawi's healthcare system.
Malawi is in need of financial assistance as it faces difficult economic and humanitarian circumstances, such as foreign exchange shortages, exchange rate misalignment, and a significant decrease in imports. #Malawi #WHO donation #medindia’
Why WHO Donated to MalawiMalawi, a country situated in Southeastern Africa, has been the recipient of diverse types of aid and backing from global organizations and allies.
The donation from the WHO to Malawi’s healthcare system is expected to have positive outcomes:
- Improved access to medicines
- Improved Healthcare infrastructure
- Reduction in mortality
- Improved disease control
- Support for health workers
The WHO has been supplying crucial medicine and medical supplies to the Malawian government since 2022 under the COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project.
Source-Medindia