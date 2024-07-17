About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Donation from WHO to Malawi: Medical Supplies Worth $9 Million

by Jayashree Thakwani on Jul 17 2024 2:30 PM

Donation from WHO to Malawi: Medical Supplies Worth $9 Million
The government of Malawi has received a donation of various medical supplies, including drugs, valued at $9 million, from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to aid the country's public hospitals.
During the presentation of the donation in Lilongwe on Friday, Neema Kimambo, the WHO country representative, conveyed her organization's commitment to ensuring well-equipped public hospitals in Malawi and improved access to healthcare services for the people, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Malawi Gets Grant of $20 Million to Fight AIDS, HIV
Malawi Gets Grant of $20 Million to Fight AIDS, HIV
Malawi, one of Africa's poorest nations, has received 20 million dollars (15.4 million euros) from the Global Fund to boost its AIDS and HIV treatment programme, a senior official
Kimambo also stated that the WHO will continue to offer support to the Malawian government by supplying a range of resources to address the needs of Malawi's healthcare system.

Why WHO Donated to Malawi

Malawi, a country situated in Southeastern Africa, has been the recipient of diverse types of aid and backing from global organizations and allies.

The donation from the WHO to Malawi’s healthcare system is expected to have positive outcomes:
  • Improved access to medicines
  • Improved Healthcare infrastructure
  • Reduction in mortality
  • Improved disease control
  • Support for health workers
The donation was applauded by Malawian Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, who stated that the supplies will assist in reducing the shortage of medical supplies in the country's public hospitals.

Malawi Records 1,000 New HIV Infections Weekly
Malawi Records 1,000 New HIV Infections Weekly
Malawi on average records 1,000 new HIV cases in a week, according to a official report.
The WHO has been supplying crucial medicine and medical supplies to the Malawian government since 2022 under the COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project.

Source-Medindia
Thirty Indian Doctors Land in Malawi To Support the Government in Providing Health Services
Thirty Indian Doctors Land in Malawi To Support the Government in Providing Health Services
The contingent of health workers landed in Malawi, on September 7 and will assist nearly 300 patients at the Kamuzu Central Hospital for 10 days.
Report Says 10 Percent of Malawi Population in Need of Food Aid
Report Says 10 Percent of Malawi Population in Need of Food Aid
An international report has warned that over 10 percent of the population in Malawi is in need of food aid.

Latest General Health News
View All
Advertisement