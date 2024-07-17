New Biomarker Predicts Treatment Response in Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer ranks as the second most lethal cancer globally and the third most frequently diagnosed, impacting over a million individuals each year. The situation becomes more dire when the cancer is metastatic, spreading from its origin to other body parts. In such cases, the five-year survival rate plummets from 70-90% to a mere 10% (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
A new biomarker shows potential to evaluate treatment response for metastatic colorectal cancer
Go to source). Although some colorectal cancer patient subgroups are gaining access to novel therapies, the majority of those with metastatic disease still rely on traditional treatments, usually comprising chemotherapy combined with biological agents. These treatments, though initially effective, often face resistance over time, resulting in the inevitable progression of the disease.
Proteins with Potential to Measure Treatment ResponseResearchers at the Can Ruti Campus, collaborating through the CARE and ProCURE programmes of IGTP and Institut Català d’Oncologia (ICO) respectively, have been searching for reliable biomarkers for years to select the best therapeutic option for each patient. Their research has led them to study chemokines, small proteins secreted by tumour cells that attract other cells from the immune system.
They focused on the CXC family, which plays an important role in pathological processes in cancer by modifying the tumour microenvironment. Previous results in cell models indicate that high secretion of these proteins is associated with resistance to oxaliplatin, one of the most used chemotherapies in this neoplasm.
Thus, the authors of the study published in Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy analysed the blood of 104 patients with metastatic colorectal cancer undergoing oxaliplatin-based treatment. They collected serum samples before treatment, during response evaluation, and at disease progression or the last follow-up visit, and analysed possible changes and their relationship with treatment response and prognosis. This approach with blood samples is more comprehensive than other methods that only analyse part of a lesion. Additionally, it is a non-invasive and time-specific sample extraction method.
Promising Results of Chemokine CXCL13The study examined 11 CXC chemokines. The researchers observed that first-line oxaliplatin-based treatment causes changes in the levels of these proteins. One of them, CXCL13, stands out because it shows a different behaviour: increasing levels are associated with a positive treatment response and improved survival, while a decrease is associated with non-response and poorer prognosis.
Dr Eva Martínez Balibrea, leader of the Resistance, Chemotherapy, and Predictive Biomarkers (RCPB) group at IGTP and ICO, explains the significance of this finding: "CXCL13 is an opportunity to measure the response to oxaliplatin chemotherapy in a minimally invasive way using simple techniques that can be used by any clinical laboratory." She adds, "This is the first study to show a correlation between serum CXCL13 and prognosis in patients with colorectal cancer treated with oxaliplatin." It is important to note that oxaliplatin is quite toxic, often causing patients to abandon treatment: "Having a tool that allows us to choose the treatment will also help avoid unnecessary toxicities and improve the quality of life for patients."
Martínez-Balibrea is cautious considering it is a study in a specific cohort of patients, but she is optimistic about the future: "We are making progress in the search for predictive and prognostic markers. Finding a potential biomarker with non-invasively extracted samples is great news. We will continue this line of research in future studies."
