Medindia
Dog Coronavirus Jumps to Humans

by Colleen Fleiss on May 5, 2022 at 12:01 AM
A shift that happens in canine coronavirus may provide clues as to how the virus transmits from animals to humans, say Cornell University researchers.

A group of other scientists isolated the canine coronavirus, sequenced it, and published their findings in 2021.

Coronavirus
 Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
Now, a team led by researchers from Cornell and Temple University has identified a pattern that occurs in a terminus of the canine coronavirus spike protein - the area of the virus that facilitates entry into a host cell. This pattern shows the virus shifts from infecting both the intestines and respiratory system of the animal host to infecting only the respiratory system in a human host.

New Canine Coronavirus

The researchers identified a change in the terminus - known as the N terminus - a region of the molecule with alterations also detected in another coronavirus, which jumped from bats to humans, where it causes a common cold.
"This study identifies some of the molecular mechanisms underlying a host shift from dog coronavirus to a new human host, that may also be important in the circulation of a new human coronavirus that we previously didn't know about," said Michael Stanhope, professor of public and ecosystem health at Cornell. First author, Jordan Zehr, is a doctoral student at Temple University. The paper was published in the journal Viruses.

In the study, the researchers used state-of-the-art molecular evolution tools to assess how pressures from natural selection may have influenced the canine coronavirus' evolution.

The same variant of canine coronavirus found in Malaysia was also reported in 2021 in a few people in Haiti, who also had respiratory illness.

Stanhope believes more study is needed to understand if the viral shifts and jumps to humans occurred spontaneously in different parts of the world or if this coronavirus has been circulating for perhaps many decades in the human population without detection.

Source: Eurekalert
