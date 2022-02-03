COVID-19: Zero Coronavirus Deaths in Maharashtra

Advertisement

These are Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli, Bhandara, Nagpur, Wardha, Gondiya and Chandrapur.The move to loosen the restrictions was taken at the State Executive Committee meeting on February 25, based on inputs from the Health Department and the Covid-19 Task Force, based on various parameters including the percentage of vaccination, positivity rate, bed occupancy with or without oxygen or ICU beds.In the 14 districts, the government has allowed resumption of physical classes in all academic institutions, from pre-primary to university levels, but they will be encouraged to leverage a hybrid model of imparting education through online-offline methods.Work From Home will no longer be mandatory as all government, private, industries, scientific institutions can now function with full attendance.Similarly, all social, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, political, festivals, marriages and funerals will be allowed upto 50 percent capacity, but if the attendance is over 1,000 people, the nod of the District Disaster Management Authority will be required.All deliveries, e-commerce, couriers have been permitted in the 14 districts, and restrictions on intra-district and inter-state travel for the fully vaccinated persons have been lifted, and the others would require valid negative RTPCR test reports.Source: IANS