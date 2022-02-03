About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

COVID-19: Zero Coronavirus Deaths in Maharashtra

by Colleen Fleiss on March 2, 2022 at 10:57 PM
Font : A-A+

COVID-19: Zero Coronavirus Deaths in Maharashtra

For the first time since April 1, 2020, Maharashtra had zero COVID-19 deaths, revealed sources.

The cumulative Covid-19 cases recorded in the state now touched 78,66,924, and the total fatalities recorded are 143,706, besides 4,771 Omicron patients - all highest in the country - but the day's developments spread cheer among the health authorities.

Advertisement


Given the favorable conditions, the state opened up all religious places, restaurants, bars, cinemas, theatres, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, spas, swimming pools, tourist places, amusements parks etc in 14 districts, while 50 per cent restrictions will continue in the remaining 22 districts.

These are Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli, Bhandara, Nagpur, Wardha, Gondiya and Chandrapur.
Advertisement

The move to loosen the restrictions was taken at the State Executive Committee meeting on February 25, based on inputs from the Health Department and the Covid-19 Task Force, based on various parameters including the percentage of vaccination, positivity rate, bed occupancy with or without oxygen or ICU beds.

In the 14 districts, the government has allowed resumption of physical classes in all academic institutions, from pre-primary to university levels, but they will be encouraged to leverage a hybrid model of imparting education through online-offline methods.

Work From Home will no longer be mandatory as all government, private, industries, scientific institutions can now function with full attendance.

Similarly, all social, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, political, festivals, marriages and funerals will be allowed upto 50 percent capacity, but if the attendance is over 1,000 people, the nod of the District Disaster Management Authority will be required.

All deliveries, e-commerce, couriers have been permitted in the 14 districts, and restrictions on intra-district and inter-state travel for the fully vaccinated persons have been lifted, and the others would require valid negative RTPCR test reports.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Postpartum Mothers Normally Experience Unwanted Thoughts
Loud Music may Increase Hearing Loss Risk >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Leukoplakia (White Patches on Tongue)
Leukoplakia (White Patches on Tongue)
Post-COVID-19 Food Habits for Quick Recovery
Post-COVID-19 Food Habits for Quick Recovery
World Rare Disease Day 2022 —
World Rare Disease Day 2022 — "Sharing Your Colours!"
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO ...
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The ......
Covid-19 can be Detected with a Simple Eye Test: Here's How
Covid-19 can be Detected with a Simple Eye Test: Here's How
Tear Film Imager (TFI) device can soon detect Covid-19 in the eye. TFI is fast, affordable, ......
Good News: Bark of Neem Tree can Protect Against Covid-19
Good News: Bark of Neem Tree can Protect Against Covid-19
Neem bark extract binds the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein at various locations in the body, thereby, ......
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is c...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)