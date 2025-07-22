About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Does Your Weight Give a Comeback After Discontinuation of Anti-Obesity Drugs?

by Dr. Leena M on Jul 22 2025 4:20 PM

Weight loss drugs work—but the weight may come back after you stop them.

Weight-loss medications can feel like a miracle at first—but what happens after you stop taking them? weight often creeps back once the medication ends. While these drugs are effective during use, the rebound effect is real, and managing it requires more than pills. Here's what the science tells us—and what it means for the future of weight management(1 Trusted Source
[Randomized placebo-controlled trial of orlistat for weight loss and prevention of weight regain in obese patients]

Go to source).

Weight Regain After Stopping AOMs

Patients taking anti-obesity medications (AOMs) such as semaglutide, orlistat, or tirzepatide can lose weight well. However, many start to regain it within 8 weeks after stopping the medication. This regain trend continues for 20 weeks before leveling off. The weight rebound varied based on the drug type and whether patients continued healthy habits like diet and exercise. Weight loss success isn’t just about starting a medication—but also about what happens after you stop.


Not All AOMs Are Created Equal: Which Drug Holds Up Best?

Patients who used tirzepatide for 36 weeks regained almost 50% of their lost weight after switching to placebo. In a two-year trial, orlistat users regained half the weight of those on placebo. This shows that orlistat helps with long-term weight maintenance when paired with a good diet. This shows that drug choice matters—and ongoing lifestyle support is essential.


Science Behind the Numbers: How the Study Was Done

Researchers Xiaoling Cai, Linong Ji, and team reviewed data from 1,574 treatment participants and 893 controls. The meta-analysis carefully factored in medication type, diabetes status, and lifestyle changes. Most studies focused on GLP-1s, while others examined dual receptor agonists and other medications. The result? A clear pattern shows significant initial weight loss. This is often followed by gradual regain. Strong behavioral changes are needed to maintain the loss. The study avoids comparisons with bariatric surgery or lifestyle-only interventions, keeping the focus solely on medication-based outcomes.


Why This Matters for Long-Term Health

Long-term weight management is a marathon, not a sprint. AOMs can start weight loss, but to keep it off, you need steady lifestyle changes. You might also need ongoing medical support. For example, orlistat lowered cholesterol, insulin, and glucose levels better than a placebo. This shows it may offer metabolic benefits beyond weight loss. But orlistat often caused more gastrointestinal issues. This shows that medication is only part of a larger picture.

Reference:
  1. [Randomized placebo-controlled trial of orlistat for weight loss and prevention of weight regain in obese patients] - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11019429/ )


Source-Peking University


