Does Your Gut Microbiome Hold the Key to Multiple Sclerosis?

A new study by researchers at Yale University has found that the gut microbiome plays a crucial role in the onset of multiple sclerosis (MS), a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system. The findings provide fresh insights into why some individuals develop MS while others do not. ( )The gut microbiome consists of trillions of bacteria and microorganisms that influence various aspects of human health. Researchers identified significant differences in gut bacteria composition between MS patients and healthy individuals. Notably, MS patients had fewer bacteria coated in an antibody known as host immunoglobulin A (IgA), indicating a possible disruption in immune system interactions.The fact that fewer bacteria were coated with IgA in patients with MS suggests that there is perhaps a fundamental disconnect going on with the host-microbe interactions, said Erin Longbrake, Associate Professor of Neurology and the study's principal investigator.The study, published inexamined stool samples from 43 newly diagnosed MS patients who had not yet received treatment, comparing them with 42 healthy controls. Researchers found that species of Faecalibacterium were less abundant in MS patients, while species of Monoglobus were more prevalent in those untreated.In a follow-up analysis, 19 MS patients provided additional stool samples after six months of B-cell depletion therapy, a treatment that destroys immune cells linked to autoimmune disorders. Their gut microbiomes began to resemble those of healthy individuals post-treatment, suggesting that immune therapy may help restore microbial balance.This gives us some clues into the mechanisms underlying how this type of drug works to treat MS, Longbrake noted. The study's findings could help explain why some people develop MS while others remain unaffected, paving the way for future research into gut microbiome-based treatments.Source-Eurekalert