medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Does Hearing Loss Lead to Depression in the Elderly?

by Adeline Dorcas on  January 3, 2019 at 3:01 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Elderly people with hearing loss are more prone to depression, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery.
Does Hearing Loss Lead to Depression in the Elderly?
Does Hearing Loss Lead to Depression in the Elderly?

A new study found that elderly individuals with age-related hearing loss had more symptoms of depression; the greater the hearing loss, the greater the risk of having depressive symptoms. The findings suggest that treatment of age-related hearing loss, which is underrecognized and undertreated among all elderly, could be one way to head off late-life depression.

"Most people over age 70 have at least mild hearing loss, yet relatively few are diagnosed, much less treated, for this condition," says lead author Justin S. Golub, MD, MS, assistant professor of otolaryngology-head & neck surgery at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. "Hearing loss is easy to diagnose and treat, and treatment may be even more important if it can help ease or prevent depression."

Age-related hearing loss is the third-most common chronic condition in older adults. The condition is known to raise the risk of other conditions, such as cognitive impairment and dementia. But there are few large studies asking whether hearing loss may lead to depression in the elderly -- particularly in Hispanics, a group in which depression may be underdiagnosed because of language and cultural barriers.

The researchers analyzed health data from 5,239 individuals over age 50 who were enrolled in the Hispanic Community Health Study/Study of Latinos. Each participant had an audiometric hearing test -- an objective way to assess hearing loss -- and was screened for depression.

The researchers found that individuals with mild hearing loss were almost twice as likely to have clinically significant symptoms of depression than those with normal hearing. Individuals with severe hearing loss had over four times the odds of having depressive symptoms.

The study looked for an association at a single point in time, so it can't prove that hearing loss causes depressive symptoms. "That would have to be demonstrated in a prospective, randomized trial," says Golub. "But it's understandable how the hearing loss could contribute to depressive symptoms. People with hearing loss have trouble communicating and tend to become more socially isolated, and social isolation can lead to depression."

Although the study focused on Hispanics, the results could be applied to anyone with age-related hearing loss, according to the researchers. "In general, older individuals should get their hearing tested and consider treatment, if warranted," says Golub.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

Hearing Loss Symptom Evaluation

Hearing loss is a common problem that could occur in childhood or often develops with age or is caused by repeated exposure to loud noises. Keep abreast on its causes and symptoms.

Presbycusis

Presbycusis (age related hearing loss) is the gradual loss of hearing that occurs as people get older. Presbycusis involves progressive sensorineural hearing loss.

Inner Ear Cell Transplant - Potential Therapy for Hearing Loss

iPS cell-derived inner ear cells may improve congenital hearing loss. Cell transplantation, a potential therapy for genetic hearing loss.

Hearing Loss and Balance in Elderly can be Restored by Gene Therapy

Scientists from Johns Hopkins University used gene therapy to restore hearing loss from Usher syndrome, providing a promising new method of treatment.

Acoustic Neuroma

Acoustic neuroma is a benign intercranial tumor involving the myelin-forming Schwann cells of the vestibular portion of the 8th cranial nerve in the peripheral nervous system

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Depression

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Depression

Meniere’s Disease

Meniere’s disease is a condition of unknown cause in which the patient experiences symptoms of vertigo, hearing loss, tinnitus and a feeling of fullness in the ears.

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

Tinnitus

Tinnitus is the perception of ringing, hissing, or other sound within the ears when no corresponding external sound is present.

More News on:

Adolescence Depression Depression Tinnitus Presbycusis Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Andropause / Male Menopause Pregnancy and Complications Acoustic Neuroma Bereavement Meniere’s Disease 

What's New on Medindia

Drug-Induced Nephrotoxicity

Apple Cider Vinegar: The Controversial Health Tonic

Tips to Power Your Parenting Skills in the New Year
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive