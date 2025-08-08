Does Exercise Really Improve Your Heart Health?

Exercise-based cardiac rehabilitation should be added to atrial fibrillation management guidelines besides other therapies.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Exercise based cardiac rehabilitation for atrial fibrillation: Cochrane systematic review, meta-analysis, meta-regression and trial sequential analysis



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

#Exercise is a cost-effective way to reshape the heart's upper chambers, which may prevent #quivering, though this needs further study. #cardiology #fitness #atrialfibrillation #heartrhythm #medindia’

#Exercise is a cost-effective way to reshape the heart's upper chambers, which may prevent #quivering, though this needs further study. #cardiology #fitness #atrialfibrillation #heartrhythm #medindia’

Advertisement

The Rising Problem Needs an Accessible Solution

Advertisement

The Data on Safety and Success

Reducing symptom severity by 39%.

by 39%. Cutting the frequency and length of AF episodes by about 40%.

by about 40%. Lowering the risk of AF returning by 32%.

More Than Just a Workout

It’s Time to Modernize the Guidelines

Exercise based cardiac rehabilitation for atrial fibrillation: Cochrane systematic review, meta-analysis, meta-regression and trial sequential analysis - (https://bjsm.bmj.com/content/early/2025/07/23/bjsports-2024-109149)