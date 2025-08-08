Despite technology stabilizing oxygen levels during surgery, 47% of patients experience at least one major issue.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Care guided by tissue oxygenation and haemodynamic monitoring in off-pump coronary artery bypass grafting (Bottomline-CS): assessor blind, single centre, randomised controlled trial



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Advanced monitoring in #heartsurgery didn’t reduce complications, but it still delivered critical insights that could shape future care. #cardiacsurgery #medtech #healthinnovation #bypasssurgery #medindia’

Advanced monitoring in #heartsurgery didn’t reduce complications, but it still delivered critical insights that could shape future care. #cardiacsurgery #medtech #healthinnovation #bypasssurgery #medindia’

Reality of The Study: How Technology Fared

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

High-tech monitoring during heart surgery doesn't lower risk of complications



Go to source Trusted Source

Advertisement

Care guided by tissue oxygenation and haemodynamic monitoring in off-pump coronary artery bypass grafting (Bottomline-CS): assessor blind, single centre, randomised controlled trial - (https://www.bmj.com/content/388/bmj-2024-082104) High-tech monitoring during heart surgery doesn't lower risk of complications - (https://medicine.iu.edu/news/2025/07/high-tech-monitoring-doesnt-reduce-heart-surgery-complications)

A study led by the Scientist and Anesthesiologist from Indiana University School of Medicine has revealed that,. The research was published in the, a top medical journal owned by the British Medical Association ().. Prior research indicated that impaired circulation and poor oxygen transport to various organs during surgery may be the factors.“Heart surgery is a major event in a person’s life, and complications can have lasting effects,” said LZ Meng, MD, professor of clinical anesthesia and vice chair for clinical outcomes research in the IU School of Medicine Department of Anesthesia and corresponding author on the study. “By carefully testing new tools and approaches, we can learn what truly helps improve patient recovery and, just as importantly, what doesn’t. That’s how we move the field forward and improve care for every patient who comes through the operating room.”This new, largerThe researchers hoped this high-tech approach would help prevent complications such as kidney problems or heart issues after surgery. However, while the technology did help stabilize oxygen levels in the body during the operation, it didn’t lead to fewer complications overall.One promising finding from the study is that fewer patients in the high-tech group got pneumonia (9.1% vs. 12.4%). But researchers said this difference might have happened by chance and needs more study ().“This study gives us valuable answers,” Meng said. “Our findings show that more technology isn’t always better.Source-Eurekalert