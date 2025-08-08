Why Advanced Monitoring Didn`t Cut Heart Surgery Risks

Despite technology stabilizing oxygen levels during surgery, 47% of patients experience at least one major issue.
A study led by the Scientist and Anesthesiologist from Indiana University School of Medicine has revealed that, the use of high-tech tissue oxygen monitoring system during bypass surgery may not mitigate post operative complications in patients. The research was published in the BMJ, a top medical journal owned by the British Medical Association (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Care guided by tissue oxygenation and haemodynamic monitoring in off-pump coronary artery bypass grafting (Bottomline-CS): assessor blind, single centre, randomised controlled trial
Go to source). Neurocognitive changes, kidney injury, infection, and irregular heartbeats are some of the common and life-threatening post cardiac surgery complications. Prior research indicated that impaired circulation and poor oxygen transport to various organs during surgery may be the factors. But studies on tracking oxygen supply to organs (during surgery) are limited as they contribute to only unique body parts.
‘Did You Know?“Heart surgery is a major event in a person’s life, and complications can have lasting effects,” said LZ Meng, MD, professor of clinical anesthesia and vice chair for clinical outcomes research in the IU School of Medicine Department of Anesthesia and corresponding author on the study. “By carefully testing new tools and approaches, we can learn what truly helps improve patient recovery and, just as importantly, what doesn’t. That’s how we move the field forward and improve care for every patient who comes through the operating room.”
Advanced monitoring in #heartsurgery didn’t reduce complications, but it still delivered critical insights that could shape future care. #cardiacsurgery #medtech #healthinnovation #bypasssurgery #medindia’
Advanced monitoring in #heartsurgery didn’t reduce complications, but it still delivered critical insights that could shape future care. #cardiacsurgery #medtech #healthinnovation #bypasssurgery #medindia’
Reality of The Study: How Technology FaredThis new, larger study followed nearly 2,000 older adults who had a type of heart surgery called off-pump coronary artery bypass grafting, which helps improve blood flow to the heart. Half of the patients received standard care, while the other half were closely monitored using a special tool called near-infrared spectroscopy, along with real-time tracking of heart and blood pressure data.
The researchers hoped this high-tech approach would help prevent complications such as kidney problems or heart issues after surgery. However, while the technology did help stabilize oxygen levels in the body during the operation, it didn’t lead to fewer complications overall. About 47% of patients in both groups experienced at least one major issue after surgery.
One promising finding from the study is that fewer patients in the high-tech group got pneumonia (9.1% vs. 12.4%). But researchers said this difference might have happened by chance and needs more study (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
High-tech monitoring during heart surgery doesn't lower risk of complications
Go to source).
“This study gives us valuable answers,” Meng said. “Our findings show that more technology isn’t always better. We need to focus future studies on specific problems, like pneumonia, to see where this kind of monitoring might help improve patient outcomes.”
Advertisement
- Care guided by tissue oxygenation and haemodynamic monitoring in off-pump coronary artery bypass grafting (Bottomline-CS): assessor blind, single centre, randomised controlled trial - (https://www.bmj.com/content/388/bmj-2024-082104)
- High-tech monitoring during heart surgery doesn't lower risk of complications - (https://medicine.iu.edu/news/2025/07/high-tech-monitoring-doesnt-reduce-heart-surgery-complications)
Source-Eurekalert