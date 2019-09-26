medindia

More Research Needed Over Ranitidine Row, says Doctors

by Ramya Rachamanti on  September 26, 2019 at 8:45 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Physicians say more research is needed to prove the carcinogenic effects of anti-acidity medication Ranitidine, after the Drugs Controller of India ordered an investigation into the drug.
More Research Needed Over Ranitidine Row, says Doctors
More Research Needed Over Ranitidine Row, says Doctors

This fact is neither proven nor announced by the Union Health Ministry. Patients could go for Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPI) for temporary relief from gastric acid disorders, doctors said.

Show Full Article


"It has recently been brought to light that ranitidine could be having a cancer causing impurity N-Nitrosodimethylanine (NDMA). The patients who suffer from gastroesophageal reflux, commonly known as acid reflux or acidity, can also be treated with PPI in the place of ranitidine," says Zeenat Ahmed, Senior Consultant, the Department of Internal Medicine at Jaypee Hospital in Noida.

Some drug regulators in other countries have found it to contain a chemical compound that can cause cancer. "People should not consume these medicines without prescription or doctor's consultation," Ahmed stressed.

On Tuesday, Drugs Controller V.G. Somani issued a directive alerting states about ranitidine and telling them to ask drug manufacturers to take measures for the patient safety.

Niranjan Naik, Director, Surgical Oncology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI) in Gurugram, said ranitidine was one of the oldest drugs used for acid peptic disease.

"The present controversy is due an impurity NDMA associated with some brands. It needs further research to attribute the blame to ranitidine, one of the most economical options available for treatment of acid peptic diseases," Naik said.

According to Manisha Arora, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute in Delhi, at present it's difficult to name an alternative to this over-the-counter (OTC) drug.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Recommended Reading

Acidity

Acidity and dyspepsia is excessive acid production in the stomach causing heartburn and acid reflux. Excess HCL acid in stomach can be due to stress and spicy foods.

Hiatus Hernia

Hiatus hernia or hiatal hernia is a condition where the upper part of the stomach protrudes into the chest cavity through an opening (hiatus) in the diaphragm.

Peptic Ulcer

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Peptic Ulcer

Reflux Esophagitis

Reflux esophagitis is a condition causing inflamation of the lining of the esophagus.This happens when there is a upward movement of the acid from the stomach due to weakness of the esophageal sphincter.

More News on:

Hiatus HerniaPeptic UlcerReflux Esophagitis

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies for Peptic Ulcer

Scientists Uncover Mechanism of Healing an Injured Heart

Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive