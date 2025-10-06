Do Shared Genes Link Osteoporosis to Rotator Cuff Tears?

Study reveals shared genetic links between osteoporosis and rotator cuff tears, highlighting common risk factors and potential targets for prevention.

These injuries often result in persistent discomfort, reduced arm strength, and difficulty performing everyday activities, significantly affecting quality of life. Despite their high prevalence, the precise factors that contribute to RCTs have remained unclear. ( )A new study, published inhas now revealed a strong link between osteoporosis and rotator cuff tears. Led by Dr. Jinjin Ma and Dr. Hongmin Cai of South China University of Technology in Guangdong, China, along with Dr. Xiaofei Zheng from Jinan University, the research analyzed health and genetic data from the UK Biobank, which tracks over 500,000 participants. The findings indicate thatDr. Ma explains, “Our results provide strong evidence that osteoporosis significantly increases the risk of rotator cuff tears. This suggests that managing bone health could also play a critical role in preventing these painful shoulder injuries.”To explore the connection, the research team examined health records from nearly 458,000 people and then tracked over 268,000 of them for 11 years. They used advanced statistical and computer-based methods to rule out other possible explanations, such as age, sex, or lifestyle. This allowed them to move beyond showing a simple link and instead suggest that osteoporosis itself may directly increase the risk of RCTs.The findings were striking. Individuals with osteoporosis were 1.56 times more likely to suffer an RCT than those without the condition. The risk was particularly pronounced among women, highlighting how hormonal changes—especially the sharp decline in estrogen after menopause—may accelerate both bone loss and tendon damage.“The sex differences we observed suggest thatnotes Dr. Cai.The researchers also looked at whether genes might explain why the two conditions often appear together. By comparing large sets of genetic data, they discovered six points in the genome that seem to influence both osteoporosis and RCTs. Among these, one variant near the PKDCC gene stood out and was confirmed across multiple datasets. This gene is known to help regulate bone and tendon tissue, offering a possible biological explanation for the link.The study also found that common supplements such as calcium and vitamin D did not reduce the risk of shoulder injuries. This suggests that stronger osteoporosis treatments—such as certain prescription drugs or hormone therapies—may hold greater promise, though further research is needed.Combined with the high global—the link between the two conditions highlights an urgent need for preventive strategies.Dr. Zheng emphasizes, “Our study suggests that preventing or treating osteoporosis may also reduce the likelihood of rotator cuff tears. This dual benefit could improve quality of life for millions of aging individuals worldwide.”Although this extensive study offers valuable insights, the authors emphasize the need for further research. It only considered individuals with diagnosed tears, leaving silent, undiagnosed cases unexamined. Additionally, the exact mechanisms linking osteoporosis to tendon weakness require validation through further laboratory studies.The findings signify a key advancement in musculoskeletal research. By combining extensive population data, modern analysis, and genetic insights, the team has shown that brittle bones and torn shoulders are more closely related than previously understood.“These findings remind us that bone and tendon health are deeply interconnected. By recognizing and addressing this relationship, we may be able to develop new strategies to protect both, ensuring healthier and more active lives as people age,” concludes Dr. Ma.Source-Eurekalert