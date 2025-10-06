About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Immigrants’ Heart Health Declines the Longer They Live in the U.S!

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Oct 6 2025 12:17 PM

Immigrants’ heart health advantage fades over time as lifestyle and stress factors increase cardiovascular disease risk.

Immigrants’ Heart Health Declines the Longer They Live in the U.S!
According to a study presented at the American College of Cardiology’s Middle East 2025 Together with the 16th Emirates Cardiac Society Conference, which will take place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, foreign-born immigrants have a lower risk of cardiovascular disease than their U.S.-born counterparts. However, this advantage decreases with the length of time they reside in the United States ().
“We see that as immigrants are exposed to U.S. dietary and lifestyle habits for prolonged periods of time, it has a negative effect on their heart health,” said Krishna Moparthi, a medical student at John. F. Kennedy University School of Medicine and co-author of the study. “There is a need for targeted public health interventions that address the evolving cardiovascular health risks among immigrant populations and raise awareness on effective prevention strategies.”

Among the cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk variables examined were BMI, diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidaemia, and smoking. The data came from 15,965 participants in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) conducted between 2011 and 2016. Participants were divided into groups based on whether they were foreign-born or U.S.-born, and how long they had resided in the country (less than 15 years vs. more than 15 years).

Immigrant Mothers Opt for Early C-Sections to Secure U.S. Citizenship
Immigrant Mothers Opt for Early C-Sections to Secure U.S. Citizenship
Discover why immigrant mothers are choosing pre-term C-sections amid birthright citizenship concerns and the associated health risks for both mother and child.
The researchers discovered that 80.1% (born outside of the United States) and 86.4% (born in the United States) had at least one CVD risk factor. Compared to U.S.-born adults, foreign-born individuals who had lived in the U.S. for less than 15 years had a lower prevalence of high blood pressure (38.3% vs. 48.5%), high cholesterol (27.8% vs. 30%), and smoking (12.5% vs. 19.9%). But those who had lived in the U.S. for more than 15 years showed higher rates of diabetes (15.4% vs. 11.2%) and similar levels of high cholesterol (29.4% vs. 30%) as U.S.-born adults.

Furthermore, the study discovered that foreign-born non-Hispanic Asian people had a substantially greater prevalence of diabetes (14.5% vs. 6%) and a significantly lower prevalence of smoking (8.2% vs. 12.5%) than non-Hispanic Asian adults born in the United States.

The longer an immigrant stays in the United States, the higher their risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD), according to studies.

Trump's Food and Drug Administration Layoff Raise Health Concern
Trump's Food and Drug Administration Layoff Raise Health Concern
Explore how recent layoffs at the FDA and NIH under the Trump Administration could hinder medical innovation and public health safety.
  1. Lifestyle changes: Over time, immigrants may start eating more processed foods and being less physically active.
  2. Stress and finances: Ongoing stress from discrimination, money problems, or unstable jobs can raise heart disease risk.
  3. Losing healthy traditions: Moving away from traditional diets, active lifestyles, and strong community ties can reduce health benefits.
  4. Limited health care access: Difficulty accessing preventive care can delay diagnosis and treatment, increasing health risks.
According to the researchers, early screenings, culturally relevant counselling, and preventative treatments are important ways to maintain heart health, and physicians should take into account an immigrant's length of stay in the United States as a significant element in immigrant patients' risk profiles.

“Immigrants arrive with a cardiovascular health advantage, but this fades the longer they reside in the U.S. due to acculturation, stress and lifestyle changes,” Moparthi said. “Immigrants should proactively protect their health through screenings and maintaining protective behaviors, while clinicians must recognize duration of U.S. residence as a risk factor and provide culturally tailored prevention strategies.”

References:
  1. Heart Disease Risk Increases for U.S. Immigrants the Longer They Live in U.S. - (https://www.acc.org/About-ACC/Press-Releases/2025/10/02/14/29/Heart-Disease-Risk-Increases-for-US-Immigrants-the-Longer-They-Live-in-US)


How Entering the Workforce Affects Young Adults
How Entering the Workforce Affects Young Adults
Explore how starting work impacts young adults' physical activity and sleep, and the long-term implications for health.
Source-American College of Cardiology
Cycling to Work: A Prescription for Better Mental Health
Cycling to Work: A Prescription for Better Mental Health
Discover how cycling to work not only improves mental health but also reduces prescriptions for anxiety and depression.

Recommended Readings
Latest Heart Disease News
View All