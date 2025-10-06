Immigrants’ Heart Health Declines the Longer They Live in the U.S!

Immigrants’ heart health advantage fades over time as lifestyle and stress factors increase cardiovascular disease risk.
According to a study presented at the American College of Cardiology’s Middle East 2025 Together with the 16th Emirates Cardiac Society Conference, which will take place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, foreign-born immigrants have a lower risk of cardiovascular disease than their U.S.-born counterparts. However, this advantage decreases with the length of time they reside in the United States ().
Among the cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk variables examined were BMI, diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidaemia, and smoking. The data came from 15,965 participants in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) conducted between 2011 and 2016. Participants were divided into groups based on whether they were foreign-born or U.S.-born, and how long they had resided in the country (less than 15 years vs. more than 15 years).
‘Did You Know?The researchers discovered that 80.1% (born outside of the United States) and 86.4% (born in the United States) had at least one CVD risk factor. Compared to U.S.-born adults, foreign-born individuals who had lived in the U.S. for less than 15 years had a lower prevalence of high blood pressure (38.3% vs. 48.5%), high cholesterol (27.8% vs. 30%), and smoking (12.5% vs. 19.9%). But those who had lived in the U.S. for more than 15 years showed higher rates of diabetes (15.4% vs. 11.2%) and similar levels of high cholesterol (29.4% vs. 30%) as U.S.-born adults.
Immigrants lose their heart health edge the longer they live in the U.S. — time and lifestyle take a toll! #USA #immigrants #hearthealth #medindia’
Immigrants lose their heart health edge the longer they live in the U.S. — time and lifestyle take a toll! #USA #immigrants #hearthealth #medindia’
Furthermore, the study discovered that foreign-born non-Hispanic Asian people had a substantially greater prevalence of diabetes (14.5% vs. 6%) and a significantly lower prevalence of smoking (8.2% vs. 12.5%) than non-Hispanic Asian adults born in the United States.
The longer an immigrant stays in the United States, the higher their risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD), according to studies.
- Lifestyle changes: Over time, immigrants may start eating more processed foods and being less physically active.
- Stress and finances: Ongoing stress from discrimination, money problems, or unstable jobs can raise heart disease risk.
- Losing healthy traditions: Moving away from traditional diets, active lifestyles, and strong community ties can reduce health benefits.
- Limited health care access: Difficulty accessing preventive care can delay diagnosis and treatment, increasing health risks.
References:
- Heart Disease Risk Increases for U.S. Immigrants the Longer They Live in U.S. - (https://www.acc.org/About-ACC/Press-Releases/2025/10/02/14/29/Heart-Disease-Risk-Increases-for-US-Immigrants-the-Longer-They-Live-in-US)