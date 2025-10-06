Immigrants’ Heart Health Declines the Longer They Live in the U.S!

Immigrants’ heart health advantage fades over time as lifestyle and stress factors increase cardiovascular disease risk.

“We see that as immigrants are exposed to U.S. dietary and lifestyle habits for prolonged periods of time, it has a negative effect on their heart health,” said Krishna Moparthi, a medical student at John. F. Kennedy University School of Medicine and co-author of the study. “There is a need for targeted public health interventions that address the evolving cardiovascular health risks among immigrant populations and raise awareness on effective prevention strategies.”

Lifestyle changes: Over time, immigrants may start eating more processed foods and being less physically active. Stress and finances: Ongoing stress from discrimination, money problems, or unstable jobs can raise heart disease risk. Losing healthy traditions: Moving away from traditional diets, active lifestyles, and strong community ties can reduce health benefits. Limited health care access: Difficulty accessing preventive care can delay diagnosis and treatment, increasing health risks.

“Immigrants arrive with a cardiovascular health advantage, but this fades the longer they reside in the U.S. due to acculturation, stress and lifestyle changes,” Moparthi said. “Immigrants should proactively protect their health through screenings and maintaining protective behaviors, while clinicians must recognize duration of U.S. residence as a risk factor and provide culturally tailored prevention strategies.”

According to a study presented at the American College of Cardiology's Middle East 2025 Together with the 16th Emirates Cardiac Society Conference, which will take place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, foreign-born immigrants have a lower risk of cardiovascular disease than their U.S.-born counterparts. However, this advantage decreases with the length of time they reside in the United States.

The researchers discovered that foreign-born adults and U.S.-born adults had at least one CVD risk factor. Compared to U.S.-born adults, foreign-born individuals who had lived in the U.S. for less than 15 years had lower rates of obesity (38.3% vs. 48.5%), diabetes (27.8% vs. 30%), and hypertension (12.5% vs. 19.9%). But those who had lived in the U.S. for more than 15 years showed similar rates of diabetes (15.4% vs. 11.2%) and hypertension (29.4% vs. 30%) as U.S.-born adults.

Furthermore, the study discovered that Hispanic adults had a substantially higher rate (14.5% vs. 6%) and Asian adults had a lower rate (8.2% vs. 12.5%) than non-Hispanic Asian adults born in the United States.

The longer an immigrant stays in the United States, the higher their risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD), according to studies. According to the researchers, physicians should take into account an immigrant's length of stay in the United States as a significant element in immigrant patients' risk profiles.