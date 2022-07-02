About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Do N95, KN95 Masks Really Protect Against Covid-19?

by Hannah Joy on February 7, 2022 at 3:51 PM
Font : A-A+

Do N95, KN95 Masks Really Protect Against Covid-19?

N95 and KN95 masks of high-quality were found to be the best masks that provide protection against Covid infection, reveals a new study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Besides the N95/KN95 respirator, a surgical mask also offered significant protection, the agency wrote in its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report released on Friday.

Advertisement


According to the CDC estimates, in indoor public settings, surgical masks reduce the chances of testing positive by 66 percent, but N95 and KN95 masks, often worn by health-care workers, reduce the risk of infection by 83 percent, the Washington Post reported.

Wearing a cloth mask appeared to lower the odds of testing positive by 56 percent, but the findings were not statistically significant.

"These data from real-world settings reinforce the importance of consistently wearing face masks or respirators to reduce the risk of acquisition of SARS-CoV-2 infection among the general public in indoor community settings, the CDC said in its report.
Advertisement

The research was conducted by the California Department of Public Health between February 18 and December 1, 2021 -- before the Omicron variant wave hit the US.

Researchers surveyed 652 people who had recently tested positive for the virus and matched them with 1,176 who had tested negative.

All were asked whether they had been in stores, churches, schools, restaurants and other indoor public settings in the 14 days before their test, whether they had worn a mask and how often. They also were matched by their vaccination status, among other characteristics.

The advantages of mask-wearing were found to be substantial, the report said.

"What this shows is if you pay attention and wear a good mask and wear it all the time, you have a significantly lower risk of testing positive for Covid-19," Linsey C. Marr, an expert on airborne virus transmission at Virginia Tech who was not involved in the new research, was quoted as saying.

She said the CDC report bolsters the well-known value of mask-wearing by providing additional real-world data.

The researchers acknowledged limitations of the study such as relying on participants' recalling their behavior in multiple public indoor settings affecting the reliability of the results, though they took steps to minimize the impact. They also did not account for other preventive steps participants may have taken, such as physical distancing, the report said.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< More Chance of Congenital Abnormalities in Infants Exposed t...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Relationship Distress May Cause Mental Health Challenges
Relationship Distress May Cause Mental Health Challenges
International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation 2022: Invest Don't Rest
International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation 2022: Invest Don't Rest
Horse Gram Health Benefits and Ways to Cook the Gram
Horse Gram Health Benefits and Ways to Cook the Gram
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
Heating N95 Masks: The Best Disinfection Method
Heating N95 Masks: The Best Disinfection Method
Heating can preserve N95 masks filtration efficiency for 50 cycles of disinfection amid the short .....
New Technique to Disinfect N95 Masks Developed
New Technique to Disinfect N95 Masks Developed
Moderate heat and high relative humidity help disinfect mask materials without hampering their ......
N95 Masks Can Be Sanitized Using A Cooker: Study
N95 Masks Can Be Sanitized Using A Cooker: Study
N95 masks can be sanitized efficiently at home by using electric pressure cookers at a particular .....
Novel Replaceable, More Efficient Filter for N95 Masks Developed
Novel Replaceable, More Efficient Filter for N95 Masks Developed
New replaceable nanoporous membrane, which can be attached to an N95 mask, can filter out particles ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)