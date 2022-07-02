About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

More Chance of Congenital Abnormalities in Infants Exposed to Opioids

by Angela Mohan on February 7, 2022 at 3:49 PM
Font : A-A+

More Chance of Congenital Abnormalities in Infants Exposed to Opioids

Congenital abnormalities risk in infants exposed to opioid medications in the first trimester of pregnancy may be more, as per the new study.

The study analyzed administrative health data from Ontario on almost 600 000 birth parent-infant pairs to determine the association between opioid pain medications in early pregnancy and congenital abnormalities in infants.

Advertisement


Prescribed opioid pain medications can cross the placenta and have the potential to cause harm, and about 2%-4% of fetuses are exposed to these drugs.

2% (11 903) infants were exposed in utero to opioid analgesics, such as codeine, oxycodone, hydromorphone, tramadol, and morphine.

The study found an increased risk, albeit low, of major anomalies with exposure to tramadol and morphine, and minor anomalies with exposure to codeine, hydromorphone and oxycodone. Specific congenital anomalies observed included gastrointestinal and genital anomalies, neoplasms and tumours, and ankyloglossia.
Advertisement

This large study adds to earlier evidence from studies conducted in Sweden and Norway and from a recent study of pregnant US Medicaid beneficiaries that suggested a small increased risk of congenital anomalies, an important finding for a pregnant person who may be prescribed opioids for pain relief.

"Both the potential for harm or distress to the pregnant person as a consequence of foregoing treatment and the subsequent risk to the infant must be considered for effective treatment," writes Dr. Susan Brogly, an epidemiologist and associate professor at Queen's University, Kingston, Ontario, with coauthors.

"These findings further quantify harms associated with prenatal exposure to opioid analgesics to inform treatment choices for pain in pregnancy."



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Findings That Would Help Treat Speech Problems
Do N95, KN95 Masks Really Protect Against Covid-19? >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Relationship Distress May Cause Mental Health Challenges
Relationship Distress May Cause Mental Health Challenges
International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation 2022: Invest Don't Rest
International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation 2022: Invest Don't Rest
Horse Gram Health Benefits and Ways to Cook the Gram
Horse Gram Health Benefits and Ways to Cook the Gram
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Cannabis Drug Abuse Painkiller Addiction Prescription Drug Abuse Arthrogryposis DOOR Syndrome / Rare Genetic Disorder Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Prescription Drug Abuse
Prescription Drug Abuse
Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as ......
Arthrogryposis
Arthrogryposis
Arthrogryposis or Arthrogryposis multiplex congenita (AMC) is not a specific diagnosis but a clinica...
Cannabis
Cannabis
Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy pl...
DOOR Syndrome / Rare Genetic Disorder
DOOR Syndrome / Rare Genetic Disorder
DOOR syndrome is a rare genetic disorder marked by deafness, short or absent fingernails, abnormal d...
Drug Abuse
Drug Abuse
The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or sub...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Painkiller Addiction
Painkiller Addiction
Painkiller addiction is the use of prescription painkillers in a way not meant by the prescribing do...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)