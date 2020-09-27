by Colleen Fleiss on  September 27, 2020 at 1:39 AM Coronavirus News
New Technique to Disinfect N95 Masks Developed
Moderate heat and high relative humidity help disinfect mask materials without hampering their ability to filter out viruses, including COVID-19. The findings of the study are published in the journal ACS Nano.

"The ability to decontaminate several of these masks while doctors are having a coffee break will lessen the chance that masks contaminated with Covid viruses would expose other patients," said study author Steven Chu from the Stanford University in the US.

Scientists had considered several ways to disinfect the masks for reuse, including ultraviolet light, hydrogen peroxide vapors, autoclaves, and chemical disinfectants.


The research team focused their attention on a combination of heat and humidity to try to decontaminate masks.

Study Details
  • Batches of SARS-CoV-2 virus were mixed in liquids designed to mimic the fluids.
  • The fluids might spray out of our mouths when we cough, sneeze, sing, or breathe.
  • The brew's droplets were sprayed on a piece of melt-blown fabric, the material used in most N95 masks.
  • The droplets were let to dry.
  • The samples were heated at temperatures ranging from 25 to 95 degrees Celsius for up to 30 minutes with relative humidity up to 100 percent.
Study Results
  • Higher humidity and heat reduced the amount of virus the team could detect on the mask.
  • The sweet spot appeared to be 85 degrees Celsius with 100% relative humidity - the team found no trace of SARS-CoV-2 after cooking the masks under those conditions.
  • The masks are decontaminated and reused upwards of 20 times.
  • The process works on at least two other viruses.
      • "The new data provide some quantitative guidance for the future," Chu noted.



      Source: Medindia

