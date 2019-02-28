medindia
'Disabled Students Cannot be Barred From MBBS Exams' :Delhi HC

by Mohamed Fathima S on  February 28, 2019 at 4:41 PM Education News
In an earlier decision, the Medical Council of India (MCI) barred nearly 80 percent of the disabled students from appearing in MBBS exams. However, a recent order by the Delhi High Court condemned the decision and issued a show cause notice to the MCI stating that students cannot be prevented from writing exams on the basis of disability.
The Health and Family Welfare Department and Social Justice Department has also received the show cause notice from the court.

An activist filed public interest litigation (PIL) in the Delhi High Court against the decision of the MCI. The hearing concluded stating that students who are disabled have the right to education, and it cannot be snatched from them. The students can appear in the exam through disability quota. Additionally, the high court questioned the MCI on its role behind the decision. The hearing also stated that it was wrong on the side of MCI to make such a decision.

The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill - 2016 passed by the central government safeguards the rights of disabled people. People having dyslexia, dysgraphia and intellectual disabilities are included in the bill, and they can exercise their right to education through a disability quota. They can also study in colleges offering medical courses; however, the Medical Council of India prevented nearly 80 percent of students from being eligible for the exams.

Advocate Gaurav Kumar Bhansal stated, 'Disabled students are only limited by their physical disabilities. Therefore, these students cannot be deprived of education. They can give exams through the aid of the disability quota. MCI's decision can hurt such students. The Delhi High Court has raised a question against this and has issued a show-cause notice to the MCI.'



Source: Medindia

