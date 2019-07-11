medindia
Diminished Taste Function can Affect Cancer Patients Food Intake

by Iswarya on  November 7, 2019 at 11:07 AM Cancer News
Individuals undergoing cancer treatment can experience changes in taste or smell that are often related to poor food behavior. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nutrients.
The simple pleasure of tasting and savoring food is "an important part of anyone's daily life," says the University of Massachusetts Amherst sensory scientist Alissa Nolden.

But for many cancer patients, this simple pleasure can be lost at least temporarily due to the disease itself or the side effects of treatment, such as chemotherapy. "It can be very isolating, on top of going through treatment," says Nolden, an assistant professor of food science.

Nolden set out to review the literature about the impact of cancer patients' sense of taste and smell on their "food behavior," defined as any behavior that affects patients' overall nutritional health, such as their desire to eat, food preferences and consumption. Nolden's goal is to develop a better understanding of changes in taste and how that affects cancer patients' ability to enjoy food and meet optimum nutritional needs during and after treatment.

Her review evaluated 11 studies published between 1982 and 2018 "that psychophysically measured taste and smell function and assessed some aspect of food behavior." Nolden found a reduced taste function, particularly for sweet flavors, among people with cancer. And that diminished taste was associated with a reduced appetite, avoidance of certain foods, including meat, and a lower intake of calories and protein.

The paper - with co-authors from Monell Chemical Senses Center in Philadelphia, where Nolden previously worked; the University of Queensland in Australia; the Victorian Comprehensive Cancer Centre in Melbourne, Australia; and the Melbourne School of Population and Global Health in Australia - was published in nutrients, an open-access journal of human nutrition.

"People undergoing cancer treatment often report changes in taste or smell, but few studies have attempted to measure directly how this affects eating behavior," Nolden says. "Self-reported taste function can be challenging to understand patients' experiences fully. In terms of developing new foods or beverages that better suit their taste function and possible strategies or treatments, we need to know exactly what they're experiencing."

The studies she reviewed measured patients' ability to perceive sweet, using sucrose; sour, using citric acid; bitter, using urea or quinine; salty, using sodium chloride; and in three of the studies, umami, using monosodium glutamate.

"...we learned that changes in sweet and, to a lesser extent, bitter perception were more common than changes to salt or sour perception in cancer patients, and that these changes in sweet taste perception were often tied to differences in food behaviors," the authors write. Although a significant number of people with cancer report differences in smell, "there wasn't any study that showed a relationship between food behavior and smell function," Nolden notes.

The paper points out that cancer treatment affects taste and smell in different ways. Oral surgery may damage chemosensory nerves, whereas chemotherapy is likely to disrupt taste bud renewal.

Further research is needed to measure sensory changes and understand their various mechanisms, Nolden says. Additional data may help scientists one day develop treatments to preserve taste bud renewal during chemotherapy and to create oral supplements that will taste better to patients.

"We have this growing amount of evidence, but in terms of pulling it all together, it can be challenging because of the differences in how researchers evaluated taste, the type of cancer, and the type of treatment," Nolden says.

Source: Eurekalert

Onion and Garlic Consumption can Reduce Breast Cancer Risk

High intake of onion and garlic can protect you from developing breast cancer. Onions and garlic are rich in flavonols and organosulfar compounds. These compounds have anticarcinogenic properties that help fight against cancer.

Cancer Cells Exhibit Cannibalism to Survive Chemotherapy: Here's How

Cancer cells can survive chemotherapy by resorting to cannibalism. This behavior provides them with the energy resources to stay alive and cause tumor relapse after the chemotherapy course ends.

New Cancer Atlas Indicates That Progress in Fighting Cancer is Possible and Achievable

The 2019 Cancer Atlas indicates that the global fight against cancer is not only possible, but also achievable. It focuses on reducing the global cancer burden through access to information and cancer services.

Heart Drugs Re-purpose to Target Cancer Cells

Cardiac glycosides selectively eliminate many types of senescent cells, including when senescence has been triggered by irradiation, cancer itself or chemotherapeutic drugs - such as etoposide or doxorubicin, revealed study.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

