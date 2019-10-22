medindia

Heart Drugs Re-purpose to Target Cancer Cells

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 22, 2019 at 12:47 AM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new set of senolytic drugs has been discovered by scientists. The finding of the study is published in Nature Metabolism from the Cell Proliferation group at the MRC London Institute of Medical Sciences (LMS). However, it is not completely straight forward. Navitoclax is an anti-cancer drug that can selectively eliminate senescent cells by inducing apoptosis - a type of cell death. This class of drugs are called senolytics. Navitoclax has been in clinical trials to test its potential as a new treatment for leukaemia and lymphoma - two types of blood cancer. However, it caused severe side effects such as killing platelets and macrophages in the blood. So, there is a need to identify alternative drugs that can eliminate senescent cells.
Heart Drugs Re-purpose to Target Cancer Cells
Heart Drugs Re-purpose to Target Cancer Cells

The past decade has revealed that senescent cells play important roles in a growing list of diseases from cancer, to arthritis, atherosclerosis and many more. Previous studies have shown that the specific elimination of senescent cells with drugs or using genetic tricks makes mice live healthier for longer.

Show Full Article


After examining a library of drugs that are already used in the clinic and testing them on normal and senescent cells, the researchers identified ouabain as a potential candidate to selectively kill senescent cells. Ouabain belongs to a family of natural compounds called cardiac glycosides that include also digoxin and digitoxin. Cardiac glycosides are used in the clinic to treat cardiac arrythmias and atrial fibrillation. In this study it was found that cardiac glycosides selectively eliminate many types of senescent cells, including when senescence has been triggered by irradiation, cancer itself or chemotherapeutic drugs - such as etoposide or doxorubicin. The fact that ouabain can eliminate different types of senescent cells emphasises its potential as a broad spectrum senolytic.

Jesús Gil, Head of the Cell Proliferation group at the MRC LMS and senior author of this paper, discussed the next steps for this research:

"These drugs are already used in the clinic, so they could be repurposed to treat a long list of diseases including cancer. This is something we are keen to explore with our clinical collaborators. Moreover, many patients are being treated with digoxin and an epidemiologist could look retrospectively and ask the question of whether those patients who were treated with digoxin are doing better than those who weren't."

Jesús Gil added about the importance of collaboration in achieving these results:

"As always, this study would not have been possible without the work of many people in my lab, led by Ana Guerrero, and collaborators all across Europe. But I want to highlight the importance of close collaboration inside the LMS. Thanks to Dominic Withers, Santiago Vernia and Anthony Uren we were able to test the effect of ouabain in old mice, precancerous lesions in the liver and upon radiotherapy, increasing the relevance of our results".

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Recommended Reading

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy drugs perform like 'magic bullets' to destroy cancer cells in the body.

Novel System Enables Large-scale Preclinical Testing of Heart Drugs & Therapies

Researchers extend life of heart segments from 24 hours to 6 days; Process allows better testing for efficacy and toxicity and saves money and time

Nitric Oxide in Heart Drugs May Improve Heart Function

Nitric oxide can improve heart rate and contractility thereby, reduce the risk of heart failure. Certain receptors in the heart that respond to drugs may lack function without nitric oxide.

An Active Heart - Animation

The heart pumps blood constantly providing the power to sustain life.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Drug ToxicityCancer and HomeopathyCancer FactsHeartCancerTattoos A Body ArtHealthy HeartStatinsMitral Valve ProlapseAortic Valve Stenosis

What's New on Medindia

Common Genetic Mutations Found to be the Cause of Several Cancers

Mushroom Allergy

World Osteoporosis Day: Focus on 'Emotional Aspects'
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive