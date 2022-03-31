About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Digital India: A Dream That may Come True in 2030

by Karishma Abhishek on March 31, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Digital India: A Dream That may Come True in 2030

One billion digital healthcare users are estimated by 2030 in India as per a report titled "India's fast-evolving healthcare industry on the cusp of a consumer-driven digital revolution" from NATHEALTH and the Healthcare Federation of India.

Digital technologies in healthcare are facing an escalated growth since the pandemic. This report shares key insights into the current scenario, challenges, and opportunities in the digital healthcare ecosystem.

"Nearly 400 million Indians have already used digital health solutions and services making India the global leader in Digital Health. Digitization of healthcare can make it much more accessible and affordable in India. With a potential 1 billion Indian digital health users in 2030, healthcare providers, regulators, and investors need to act quickly to build the digital healthcare ecosystem," says Barnik Chitran Maitra, Managing Partner & CEO, by highlighting the findings of the report.

The report recommends that healthcare providers develop "Digital First" strategies instead of "Digital as a Bolt-on" for existing facilities.
"The demand already exists. However, supply lags well behind demand and it is now up to healthcare providers, start-ups, technology providers, investors, and other stakeholders to develop digital health offerings that meet and stimulate demand," says Shri Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Aayog in his keynote address at the NATHEALTH Annual Summit 2022, by encouraging the industry to accelerate the digitization of health services.

Regulators and policymakers could consider providing incentives and support for legacy players adopting digital services in collaboration with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. For investors, funding HealthTech and InsurTech startups, essential components of a vibrant digital health ecosystem, will prove to be profitable opportunities.

Hence, the report highlights the need for building digitally-enabled supply chains that are resilient, scalable, and efficient.

Source: Medindia
