Tech-savvy people who put their confidence in machine performance and also in their own technological capabilities were found to accept and use digital healthcare services and providers more, reveals a new study.

Tech-savvy People Trust Digital Doctors More

‘Tech-savvy people trust robots more than doctors in diagnosing a disease. The higher people's beliefs were in the machine heuristic, the more positive their attitude was towards the agent and their intention to use the service in the future was also much higher.’

said S. Shyam Sundar, James P. Jimirro Professor of Media Effects.According to Sundar, the healthcare industry can benefit from increased reliance on automated systems.he said.The research team at Penn State recruited participants from the online workforce, Amazon Mechanical Turk, to gain a better understanding of user psychology behind the acceptance of automation in clinics. The results will be presented at the ACM Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems in Glasgow, Scotland.First, the team gauged the participants' preconceived beliefs about and attitudes toward machines -- what is called asaid Sundar.The team measured participants' adherence to the machine heuristic by asking them to indicate their level of agreement with statements such as,The researchers also asked participants a variety of questions to rate their "power usage," or level of expertise and comfort in using machines.Next, they exposed participants to various combinations of healthcare provider, such as receptionist, nurse and doctor; and agent type, such as human, avatar and machine. They initiated online chat interactions with the various types of avatars to test the participants' acceptance of those healthcare providers and their intentions to use those providers in the future.said Sundar.The team also noticed a double dose effect of machine heuristic and power usage.said Sundar.This effect was similar across all experimental conditions. In other words, people who had high adherence to the machine heuristic and were also power users had almost equally positive attitudes toward all forms of digital healthcare provider, regardless of whether they were human-like, an avatar or a robot.said Sundar.Source: Eurekalert