ADHD may be Treated by Caffeine

Despite these high incidence rates, controversy surrounds the treatment of this pathology and the therapeutic approach to it. This varies widely depending on each patient, the symptoms they present, and their intensity.For this reason, experts are continuing to investigate different components and substances that may be capable of providing new treatment opportunities for patients diagnosed with ADHD.A team of experts at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), coordinated by Diego Redolar, a member of the UOC Faculty of Psychology and Educational Sciences who specializes in neuroscience and researches with the Cognitive NeuroLab group of the UOC Faculty of Health Sciences, has studied the possibility of including caffeine in the therapeutic arsenal used to alleviate some of the symptoms of ADHD, given the controversy surrounding the use of some medicines derived from methylphenidate, among others.The study concludes that aexplained Javier Vázquez, one of the main authors of this paper who is also a researcher in the Cognitive NeuroLab group.According to the authors, this is the first systematic review that has been carried out, including at the cellular level, with results linking caffeine consumption in different animal models of ADHD with an increased attention span, improved concentration, learning benefits, and improvements in some types of memory.emphasized Vazquez, who added that controlled treatment with this substanceNevertheless, the researchers point out thatbut the results for other characteristic symptoms of ADHD, such as hyperactivity and impulsivity, are not clear.said the expert.These benefits therefore clearly indicate that caffeine may be a therapy indicated for the treatment of ADHD.the authors concluded.ADHD is a mental disorder with a diagnosis that has increased exponentially in the last 25 years, especially among children. However, it is hardly prevalent in adulthood.said Vázquez.As it is a highly infantile or juvenile pathology,both among many families and in some areas of medicine.said Vázquez.The study has been published in a scientific journal with a high impact factor and considerable influence in the sector, which is a boost for the entire UOC group.Vazquez concluded.Source: Eurekalert