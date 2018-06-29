Dietary Supplement May Up Muscle Force in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Font : A- A+



Dietary supplement derived from glucose may increase muscle-force production in the Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) by 50% in ten days, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in The FASEB Journal.

Dietary Supplement May Up Muscle Force in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy



DMD is a hereditary disease characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. The disease puts affected people in a wheelchair by their teens. It also affects the heart and respiratory muscles, reducing the life expectancy of patients to less than 40 years. DMD affects roughly 1 out of 3,500 boys, making it the most common form of muscular dystrophy. There is no known cure for the disease. A steroid-based treatment can slow down muscle degeneration, but it causes serious side effects.



‘Dietary supplement derived from glucose may increase muscle-force production in the Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), an inherited disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration.’ "People have a lot of hope for gene therapy, but it will still take years of research before we find an effective treatment," explains lead author Professor Sachiko Sato. "That's why it's important to find other treatments to help preserve the muscular strength of patients as long as possible."



Professor Sato and her collaborators tested N-acetylglucosamine, a glucose derivative used as a dietary supplement, on mice showing the main symptoms of DMD. "It's a simple sugar whose structure differs from that of glucosamine, which is sold to treat joint problems," specifies Professor Sato.



After ten days of treatment, researchers found that mice given N-acetylglucosamine had 50% increased muscular strength compared to mice from the control group. "We don't know yet whether the molecule increases the production of muscular fibre or improves its survival rate, but we found that the mice's muscular strength was better preserved," summarized Professor Sato.



Even though the study was conducted on laboratory animals, Professor Sato feels encouraged by the results. "N-acetylglucosamine is an inexpensive product that can be synthesized in a lab or extracted from crustacean shells. It is found in human milk as the sugar with the second highest concentration after lactose," she explained.



"Everything indicates that it is worth testing its effectiveness in improving the quality of life of DMD patients. We now need to conduct clinical trials in order to confirm the substance's effectiveness on humans and determine the treatment's duration and dosage," Professor Sato concluded.



Source: Eurekalert DMD is a hereditary disease characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. The disease puts affected people in a wheelchair by their teens. It also affects the heart and respiratory muscles, reducing the life expectancy of patients to less than 40 years. DMD affects roughly 1 out of 3,500 boys, making it the most common form of muscular dystrophy. There is no known cure for the disease. A steroid-based treatment can slow down muscle degeneration, but it causes serious side effects."People have a lot of hope for gene therapy, but it will still take years of research before we find an effective treatment," explains lead author Professor Sachiko Sato. "That's why it's important to find other treatments to help preserve the muscular strength of patients as long as possible."Professor Sato and her collaborators tested N-acetylglucosamine, a glucose derivative used as a dietary supplement, on mice showing the main symptoms of DMD. "It's a simple sugar whose structure differs from that of glucosamine, which is sold to treat joint problems," specifies Professor Sato.After ten days of treatment, researchers found that mice given N-acetylglucosamine had 50% increased muscular strength compared to mice from the control group. "We don't know yet whether the molecule increases the production of muscular fibre or improves its survival rate, but we found that the mice's muscular strength was better preserved," summarized Professor Sato.Even though the study was conducted on laboratory animals, Professor Sato feels encouraged by the results. "N-acetylglucosamine is an inexpensive product that can be synthesized in a lab or extracted from crustacean shells. It is found in human milk as the sugar with the second highest concentration after lactose," she explained."Everything indicates that it is worth testing its effectiveness in improving the quality of life of DMD patients. We now need to conduct clinical trials in order to confirm the substance's effectiveness on humans and determine the treatment's duration and dosage," Professor Sato concluded.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: