medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Dietary Supplement May Up Muscle Force in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 29, 2018 at 12:00 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Dietary supplement derived from glucose may increase muscle-force production in the Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) by 50% in ten days, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in The FASEB Journal.
Dietary Supplement May Up Muscle Force in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
Dietary Supplement May Up Muscle Force in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

DMD is a hereditary disease characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. The disease puts affected people in a wheelchair by their teens. It also affects the heart and respiratory muscles, reducing the life expectancy of patients to less than 40 years. DMD affects roughly 1 out of 3,500 boys, making it the most common form of muscular dystrophy. There is no known cure for the disease. A steroid-based treatment can slow down muscle degeneration, but it causes serious side effects.

"People have a lot of hope for gene therapy, but it will still take years of research before we find an effective treatment," explains lead author Professor Sachiko Sato. "That's why it's important to find other treatments to help preserve the muscular strength of patients as long as possible."

Professor Sato and her collaborators tested N-acetylglucosamine, a glucose derivative used as a dietary supplement, on mice showing the main symptoms of DMD. "It's a simple sugar whose structure differs from that of glucosamine, which is sold to treat joint problems," specifies Professor Sato.

After ten days of treatment, researchers found that mice given N-acetylglucosamine had 50% increased muscular strength compared to mice from the control group. "We don't know yet whether the molecule increases the production of muscular fibre or improves its survival rate, but we found that the mice's muscular strength was better preserved," summarized Professor Sato.

Even though the study was conducted on laboratory animals, Professor Sato feels encouraged by the results. "N-acetylglucosamine is an inexpensive product that can be synthesized in a lab or extracted from crustacean shells. It is found in human milk as the sugar with the second highest concentration after lactose," she explained.

"Everything indicates that it is worth testing its effectiveness in improving the quality of life of DMD patients. We now need to conduct clinical trials in order to confirm the substance's effectiveness on humans and determine the treatment's duration and dosage," Professor Sato concluded.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Related Links

Muscular Dystrophy

Muscular Dystrophy

Overview about muscular dystrophy, a muscle disease characterized by muscle weakness and muscle wasting.

Skeletal Muscle Developed for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Skeletal Muscle Developed for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Skeletal muscle has been developed successfully from stem cells. This may offer stem cell replacement therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

FDA Approves Deflazacort Drug to Treat Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

FDA Approves Deflazacort Drug to Treat Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has recently approved the deflazacort (Emflaza) drug for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Gene Editing Tool Crispr-Cas9 Corrects Mutations In Muscular Dystrophy Patients

Gene Editing Tool Crispr-Cas9 Corrects Mutations In Muscular Dystrophy Patients

Myoediting technique used along with gene-editing technology CRISPR-Cas9 can restore dystrophin protein in patients affected with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

A well balanced nutritious diet can help you keep physically fit and mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all round the year.

Dysarthria

Dysarthria

Dysarthria is a condition characterized by speech difficulty due to poor or weak speech muscle control.

Dystonia

Dystonia

Dystonia is a neurological condition in which the patient experiences involuntary muscle contractions. Understand the risk factors, causes & symptoms of dystonia & how it can be treated.

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory techniques

Promote Your Health with Nutrition Supplements

Promote Your Health with Nutrition Supplements

As a part of preventive care one should take a good quality nutritional supplement containing antioxidants and micronutrients in amounts, which promote health.

Spirulina

Spirulina

Spirulina is a blue-green algae that is grown globally as a health supplement. Of late there is an effort to promote spirulina as the “food of the future”.

Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: The Cause of Ill Health

Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: The Cause of Ill Health

Micronutrient and antioxidant deficiencies are most common and go unnoticed. They are the root cause of most lifestyle related diseases.

More News on:

Muscular Dystrophy Genetic Testing of Diseases Spirulina Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: the Cause of Ill Health Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes Promote Your Health with Nutrition Supplements Dystonia Dysarthria 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Thymus Cancer

Thymus Cancer

Thymus cancer also termed malignant thymoma or thymic carcinoma, is a rare cancer of the thymus ...

 E. coli Infection / Escherichia Coli Infection

E. coli Infection / Escherichia Coli Infection

E. coli is a type of gram negative bacteria that lives in the gastrointestinal tract of people and ...

 Lipedema / Fat Disorder

Lipedema / Fat Disorder

Lipedema is a fat disorder with abnormal and irregular deposits of fat in tissues just underneath ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...